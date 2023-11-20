New book explores life of missionary who saved orphans during Armenian Genocide

News
Anna Hedwig Büll
Anna Hedwig Büll Source: ERR
News

A new novel explores the life of Anna Hedwig Büll, a Baltic-German missionary from Estonia, who helped and saved thousands of Armenians coping with the consequences of the genocide at the beginning of the 20th century.

Büll was a missionary from Estonia who was born into a well-to-do family in Haapsalu in 1887. Her father, Theodor Büll, was the owner of Haapsalu's famous mud cure resort and also the city's mayor. 

"At the age of 24, she moved to Turkey, to an orphanage in the town of Marash (now Kahramanmaras), where she was caught up in the Armenian genocide. It is said that she saved thousands of people there," said Piret Jaaks, who has written a new novel "Taeva tütred" ("Daughters of Heaven") about Büll.

The Armenian Genocide took place during World War I between 1915-1917 when the Ottoman Empire systematically killed more than 1.5 million people.

It is thought Büll managed to save and assist around 2,000 people during this time.

Jaaks novel is based on Bülli's biography and, while she tried to stick to the facts, she also added created fictitious characters. She also did not dwell on tragic events. "It seems to me that we have had enough of these wars in society," she said. 

Asked why she wrote the book, Jaaks said: "It's an unbelievable story of how one woman from here in little Estonia goes and does it all."

In 1921, Büll went to Syria to help Armenians in a refugee camp in Aleppo to restart their lives.

Büll died in 1981 in Germany having spent the last 30 years of her life in Europe. She was denied entry to the Soviet Union in 1951

Jaaks said Büll is well-known and loved in Armenia and there are several monuments commemorating her memory in both her homeland and Armenia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Narva border sees quiet weekend

20:26

Estonia not planning to further legislate employees' out-of-hours working rights

19:51

Defense minister: Other crises cannot overshadow Russia's barbaric war crimes

18:55

Belarusian NGOs unite to strengthen ties with Estonian society

18:30

Estonian driver Paul Aron set for F2 debut in Abu Dhabi this week

18:00

Electricity prices to reach €777 per MWh on Tuesday

17:32

Rescue Board deputy director general resigns

17:27

New book explores life of missionary who saved orphans during Armenian Genocide

17:03

How to check if an online shop is trustworthy ahead of Black Friday

16:24

'Terminator' producer Gale Anne Hurd: Women have it easier in Hollywood now

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.11

How happy are Estonian men?

18.11

Europe's most powerful battery park to be built in Estonia

13:05

Sveta Bar among Tallinn nightlife venues facing questions over survival

18.11

Finnish border guards had to use force, gas to stop 29 people from crossing

09:47

Dailies: Kaja Kallas' personal problem is now one for whole Reform Party

08:52

Estonia's renovated US embassy building reopens

11:08

Estonian energy, shipping and real estate group Infortar announces IPO

19.11

Kristina Kallas: Maybe we are too open-minded

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: