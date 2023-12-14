Expert: Putin spoke more about war than expected at annual press conference

Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke a lot about the ongoing war in Ukraine at his traditional end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday, security expert Rainer Saks said.

Saks said Putin's administration knows which topics are important in society and does not directly try to avoid them at the press conference.

"He wants to touch on these issues in a way that can resonate with the Russian people. And, for me, the war theme was very present. I would have expected even less. But the fact that he still has to talk about it shows that somehow there is a sense in the president's administration that this is an important issue in society right now," Saks said.

The security expert said, above all, Putin wants to show that Russia's war against Ukraine has been successful.

"It is clear that he is currently trying to emphasize that he is strong, things are moving positively in his opinion. And considering what kind of year he has behind him, he is now restoring faith in Russian President Putin, in someone the Russian people had seen before," said Saks.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

