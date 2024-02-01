X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia

News
Narva border crossing on the night of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as Russia closed to vehicles the other side of the border.
Open gallery
46 photos
News

The Russian Federation late on Thursday night made good on a pledge to close its border crossing at Ivangorod/Jaanilinn, across the Narva River from Estonian territory, meaning for the foreseeable future the border can only be crossed on foot, in either direction.

Russia closed the border at midnight Moscow time (1.00 a.m. in Estonia), while Estonia had already responded in kind by closing the border at 11 p.m. local time, putting in place concrete bollards and razor wire (see gallery above) on the Estonian side of the road bridge which spans the river.

The official reason given by Russian authorities for the closure is due to renovation on its side of the border, in Ivangorod – known in Estonian as Jaanilinn, and this work is set to last at least until the end of next year.

The closure will necessarily make cross-border movement of people and goods even harder than it had already been.

Of the roughly 4,000 people estimated to cross the border per day in each direction, around 80 percent are pedestrians in any case. To what extent those crossing the border by road vehicle up until now will make the switch to moving on foot is hard to foresee, but the necessary preparations are being made for a surge in the number of pedestrians.

Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border crossing, told AK that: "At the present moment, the customs zone is being widened within the pedestrian terminal, while customs checking work conditions are being improved. If the proportion of pedestrians does turn out to rise, customs will then be more efficient and better able to perform their tasks."

A spokesperson for Lux Express, a major bus carrier, said crossing the border via that means will now involve the bus stopping at the frontier zone, at which point passengers will continue on foot to go through border control and carrying their baggage with them.

A second bus will then continue the journey to their destination.

Hauliers still engaged in transporting items into the Russian Federation must cross at the border checkpoints at Luhamaa and Koidula, in southeastern Estonia.

This makes the journey to the St. Petersburg area, the destination for most trucks, around 600 kilometers longer and thus both costlier and more time consuming.

At least one haulier, AS Transservis-N, is making layoffs – totaling four people.

AS Transservis-N is run by the City of Narva itself. While the latter says it has no intention of winding up the company as a result of the border closure, a spokesperson said that: "Transservis-N earned most of its income from transit, but this also incurred costs. This means that those costs have disappeared along with the revenues, and Transservis-N can now start working in other areas."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jüri Nikolajev.

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:53

Ice skaters using Linnahall roof as ad hoc rink

08:44

President Alar Karis: Any attack on NATO would be soundly defeated

08:10

State postal service Ominva making 75 layoffs

07:40

Tartu courthouse wall defaced with 'Z' symbols

07:04

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia

06:32

Weather in Estonia remains wet and windy on Thursday

31.01

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

31.01

Coalition prefers to look for cuts instead of tax reforms

31.01

EKI: Estonia's current economic situation is comparable to 2010

31.01

Tartu's European Capital of Culture opening racks up €1 million price tag

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.01

Tax and Customs Board finds about 100 kilograms of cocaine in Muuga harbor

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike

31.01

Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

31.01

EPL prime minister survey: Support for Kaja Kallas at record low

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

31.01

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: