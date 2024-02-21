Trade unions say foreign labor quota has become irrelevant

Raising the immigration quota will not reduce the labor shortage, the Estonian Trade Union Confederation said. The organization believes the need for foreign labor and working conditions should be negotiated between trade unions, employers, and the government.

The foreign labor quota admits 1,303 workers from third countries to Estonia this year, but employers and the Minister of Economy Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) want to significantly raise the limit.

But trade unions think this limit has lost its importance, as companies bring in more people with exceptions.

"If we look at the fact that we have 30,000 coming in and the quota is 1,300, if we take that quota away or double it, it does not change anything, it does not give us an idea of whether we are going to have 20,000 or 40,000 next year," said Estonian Trade Union Confederation Political Secretary Jaan-Hendrik Toomel.

"This is absolutely not the reality, which is why we should look at the bigger picture, we should look at the sectors where there is a real need, what kind of people we are expecting to come. What are our opportunities to provide them with the necessary further education and training, are businesses prepared to do this, can the state help here?" he added.

The union is inviting employers, trade unions, and the government to find a balance between the need for labor and the number of workers arriving from third countries.

"This kind of tripartite, then there's probably the least criticism – all the parties affected have been around the table, they have come to some sort of agreement, then I do not see where there is much to criticize," said Toomel.

It is in the interest of employers that everything is legal and verifiable and that everyone pays their taxes.

Arto Aas, CEO of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, said: "This long-term work permit quota would not be written into law, but we would agree with the social partners and the government on the number every year, taking into account developments in the labor market, whether times are good or bad. That is one option and perhaps it would indeed be a more flexible, faster and more rational approach. But to be honest, I am not very optimistic that politicians are willing to give up on this migration issue."

Riisalo said the quota system needs changes. For example, it is currently being considered to make it easier for reliable companies to bring in manpower. He said different opportunities for foreign labor can be discussed.

"It is a reasonable position for trade unions to take, that we need to understand that it is going to sectors where there is a shortage of skilled labor and, on the other hand, we're not going to worsen the position of our workers in that sector," said Riisalo.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!