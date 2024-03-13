X

Ratas expected to win votes for Isamaa, Parts unlikely to run

Juhan Parts and Jüri Ratas.
Juhan Parts and Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ER
Isamaa's main candidates in the upcoming the European Parliament elections are Urmas Reinsalu, Riho Terras, Jüri Ratas, and Riina Solman. Former Estonian Prime Minister Juhan Parts is not likely to run.

"I believe that the names mentioned carry significant weight. We would definitely like to see new contributors stepping forward as well," Isamaa Chair Urmas Reinsalu told ERR.

Reinsalu added that Isamaa's ambition is to secure two seats in the European Parliament.

He pointed out that Jaanus Karilaid will definitely be actively involved in the campaign, though so far, he has not announced his interest in standing as a candidate.

Karilaid confirmed to ERR that he indeed has no interest in running in the European elections but is actively supporting Jüri Ratas' campaign. Karilaid believes it likely that Jüri Ratas and Riho Terras will end up representing Isamaa in the European Parliament.

ERR asked whether Urmas Reinsalu himself would be Isamaa's leading candidate in the European Parliament elections. "We will make that decision on March 24 in the [party] council. However, I believe that Riho Terras has certainly also done very commendable work in the European Parliament and there's nothing to say against that. He is the only full general in the European Parliament. This gives him unique weight, especially on security issues," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu declined to provide more of the names that might appear on Isamaa's nine-member list, though he did say they would come from the party's Riigikogu group and its leadership, while there may also be some fresh faces from amongst the regular membership.

Isamaa Riigikogu group includes Helir-Valdor Seeder, Priit Sibul, Aivar Kokk, Tõnis Lukas, Mart Maastik, Andres Metsoja, Urmas Reinsalu, and Riina Solman.

In addition, the party leadership also includes Riho Terras, Karl Sander Kase, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Kaspar Kokk, Gerry Konnov, Mihhail Lotman, Üllar Saaremäe, Heiki Hepner, Tõnis Palts, Marja-Liisa Veiser, Sven Sester, Lea Danilson-Järg, Priit Humal, Harri Juhani Aaltonen, and Ründo Mülts.

ERR asked Reinsalu whether he had considered putting forward former Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Affairs, and member of the European Court of Audit Juhan Parts.

"Whether Juhan Parts is on Isamaa's list, I will not provide an answer. Currently, he hasn't indicated any desire to run," replied Reinsalu.

"These elections are not just about European Union issues, but they also involve assessing the current situation in Estonia in the form of public referendum," said Reinsalu.

Reinsalu stated that Isamaa's party council will confirm its list of candidates for the European Parliament elections on March 24.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

