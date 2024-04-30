City to discontinue Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation

Tallinn City Government has decided to submit a draft resolution to the City Council for the discontinuation and commencement of liquidation procedures for the Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation (SA Tallinna Vene Lütseum).

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) noted that since its inception in 2012, one of the foundation's objectives has been to promote Russian-language primary and secondary education as well as to organize supplementary training for students.

"With the current transition to Estonian-language education, this objective is no longer relevant," said Jašin. "The foundation's operational costs amount to approximately €50,000, and we will redirect these resources to support the transition to Estonian-language education and ensure the quality of education in Tallinn," he added.

Jašin emphasized that the foundation has no direct connection to other schools in the city known as Tallinn Russian Lyceum. "The operations of these schools will continue fully, and the city will support them equally along with all other educational institutions in Tallinn. We will also continue to support the transition to Estonian-language education on an even larger scale," Jašin explained.

Aleksei Jašin. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to the draft resolution for the City Council, Svetlana Jantšis, a board member, will be appointed as liquidator of the foundation.

The Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation was established by a decision of Tallinn City Council in 2012. The decision to terminate the foundation will be made byTallinn City Council.

