City to discontinue Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation

News
Tallinn City Government building at Vabaduse Väljak 7.
Tallinn City Government building at Vabaduse Väljak 7. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn City Government has decided to submit a draft resolution to the City Council for the discontinuation and commencement of liquidation procedures for the Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation (SA Tallinna Vene Lütseum).

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) noted that since its inception in 2012, one of the foundation's objectives has been to promote Russian-language primary and secondary education as well as to organize supplementary training for students.

"With the current transition to Estonian-language education, this objective is no longer relevant," said Jašin. "The foundation's operational costs amount to approximately €50,000, and we will redirect these resources to support the transition to Estonian-language education and ensure the quality of education in Tallinn," he added.

Jašin emphasized that the foundation has no direct connection to other schools in the city known as Tallinn Russian Lyceum. "The operations of these schools will continue fully, and the city will support them equally along with all other educational institutions in Tallinn. We will also continue to support the transition to Estonian-language education on an even larger scale," Jašin explained. 

Aleksei Jašin. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to the draft resolution for the City Council, Svetlana Jantšis, a board member, will be appointed as liquidator of the foundation.

The Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation was established by a decision of Tallinn City Council in 2012. The decision to terminate the foundation will be made byTallinn City Council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:35

Gallery: 5miinust and Puuluup's first rehersal on Malmö's Eurovision stage

17:14

GPS jamming not affecting ships in Gulf of Finland

16:30

Documentary exposes state logging in Estonia to kick off Environment Month

16:02

City to discontinue Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation

15:24

Tallinn to close sports school

14:55

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

14:37

No confidence motion against Tallinn mayor fails

14:00

Over 300 Tallinn public transport stops to get new shelters

13:26

Ministry hires law firm to advise on MPEÕK affairs

12:57

Bolt owners active supporters of Estonia's political parties

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.04

Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

29.04

Study: Salary rises canceled out by cost of living in the Baltics

29.04

Minister: GPS jamming is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

29.04

Estonian company could start producing munitions this year

29.04

Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

29.04

Average value of Bolt share options €89 in 2022

29.04

Tallinn opens first parental guidance center

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo