Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

The week's weather in Estonia starts off dry, but not particularly warm, and the next few days are forecast to bring chillier conditions particularly at night. Precipitation, which will even fall in the form of sleet in places, is also forecast.

Sunday night was dry but cold, with temperatures down to -1 degree Celsius in the northeast, and easterlies in guests on the coast up to 14 meters per second.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, May 6, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning brings similar conditions, mostly cloudy but again dry and with clearer conditions on the north coast. The ambient temperature ranges from +5 to +8 degrees, while the easterly breezes remain.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, May 6, 2204. Source: ERR

As is usually the case, temperatures will rise during the day, though not massively: The south and west (+11 to -13 degrees) will be warmer than Tallinn and the north coast (+8 to +11 degrees), and also the islands (+9 degrees on average).

The cloud canopy will remain for the most part, while the wind will swing round to the northeast, in speeds of 7-11 meters per second. Gusts up to 16 meters per second are forecast on the coasts.

Monday will be mostly dry and with average temperatures of +1 degree, though Tuesday may bring light showers and even some sleet.

Tuesday's daytime average temperature is forecast at just +7 degrees Celsius, while Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may again see sleet.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia for Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday is set to bring similar conditions, with intermittent rain and, again, the chance of sleet.

Wednesday night will be chillier still, with ambient temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees, though Thursday itself will be slightly warmer than Wednesday (+5 to +11 degrees).

Thursday night may see showers again, and there is likely to be rain in many parts of the country on Friday too.

Dawn today was a little before 5.10 a.m. and sundown is just before 9.30 p.m. By Friday, those times will be around 10 minutes earlier and later respectively.

