Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

News
Spring in Estonia has been chilly so far, interspersed with warmer periods.
Spring in Estonia has been chilly so far, interspersed with warmer periods. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The week's weather in Estonia starts off dry, but not particularly warm, and the next few days are forecast to bring chillier conditions particularly at night. Precipitation, which will even fall in the form of sleet in places, is also forecast.

Sunday night was dry but cold, with temperatures down to -1 degree Celsius in the northeast, and easterlies in guests on the coast up to 14 meters per second.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, May 6, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning brings similar conditions, mostly cloudy but again dry and with clearer conditions on the north coast. The ambient temperature ranges from +5 to +8 degrees, while the easterly breezes remain.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, May 6, 2204. Source: ERR

As is usually the case, temperatures will rise during the day, though not massively: The south and west (+11 to -13 degrees) will be warmer than Tallinn and the north coast (+8 to +11 degrees), and also the islands (+9 degrees on average).

The cloud canopy will remain for the most part, while the wind will swing round to the northeast, in speeds of 7-11 meters per second. Gusts up to 16 meters per second are forecast on the coasts.

Monday will be mostly dry and with average temperatures of +1 degree, though Tuesday may bring light showers and even some sleet.

Tuesday's daytime average temperature is forecast at just +7 degrees Celsius, while Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may again see sleet.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia for Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday is set to bring similar conditions, with intermittent rain and, again, the chance of sleet.

Wednesday night will be chillier still, with ambient temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees, though Thursday itself will be slightly warmer than Wednesday (+5 to +11 degrees).

Thursday night may see showers again, and there is likely to be rain in many parts of the country on Friday too.

Dawn today was a little before 5.10 a.m. and sundown is just before 9.30 p.m. By Friday, those times will be around 10 minutes earlier and later respectively.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Akutaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:31

GPS jamming hard to combat

09:07

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

08:06

Estonia's political parties out canvassing ahead of June's EU elections

08:02

Ministry to spend half a million to alleviate Nursipalu Training Area disturbances

07:26

Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

05.05

Estonia will not attend Putin's inauguration ceremony

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

New species from proto-Baltic Sea 450 million years ago

05.05

Prosecution refuses to bring criminal proceedings in former hospital chief case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Estonia will not attend Putin's inauguration ceremony

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

05.05

Estonian local governments giving up municipality districts

05.05

Estonian MEP to sue woman and paper following allegations of sexual harassment

04.05

Experts: Sale of Luminor Bank could take months

04.05

Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo