Firewood prices in Estonia down 20 percent as raw material gets cheaper

Firewood being stacked and stored.
Firewood being stacked and stored. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Firewood prices this year have fallen. Compared with last year, firewood and wood briquette are available for around 20 percent cheaper in 2024, although prices depend on transport distances as well. Firewood producers attribute the drop in prices to cheaper raw materials.

Operating in Järva County's Türi Municipality, Toosikannu Metsahaldus produces firewood in industrial-scale volumes. Company board member Leo Kass said that currently available is a full range of both dry and wet firewood, and added that firewood prices have gotten considerably cheaper since last year.

"Of course the change is noticeable," Kass confirmed. "Raw material prices have dropped, and actually our retail prices have likewise fallen by around 20 percent compared with the same time last year. When it comes to firewood, transport distances are the crucial factor. Locally, the price of a cubic meter [or stere] together with delivery starts at around €65."

The Toosikannu Metsahaldus chief added that wait times for heating fuels aren't long, but they've still got plenty of work to go around.

The Türi-Alliku based Alliku Grupp offers both firewood and wood briquette with delivery. Company board member Toomas Müürsepp, head of firewood sales, noted that their selection includes wet and dry, split and sawn alder firewood of varying lengths.

"Well, prices per gram have still gone down a few euros," Müürsepp acknowledged. A stere of their longest firewood will run buyers an even €60 this year, he said, adding that last year it cost €65. Wood briquette prices, meanwhile, fell by €50 per pallet on year.

"The raw material has gotten a little cheaper," he said, explaining the decrease in prices. "We buy alder, and its purchase price has gotten cheaper."

The season is in full swing right now for firewood vendors, as people's thoughts turn to the upcoming heating season and, with woodsheds currently empty, start stocking up on firewood again.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

