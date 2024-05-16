Tallinn to initiate detailed planning for Paldiski maantee 108 property

The Tallinn City Government has submitted a draft decision to the City Council to initiate a detailed plan and strategic environmental assessment for the property at Paldiski maantee 108 and its surrounding area in the Haabersti district.

Deputy mayor for urban planning Madle Lippus (SDE) said the Rocca Al Mare central area has gathered a variety of services and hosts several citywide destinations, making it natural to replace extensive advertising spaces that require significant land resources.

"Consolidating housing and commercial spaces in the central area strengthens these centers, and through these spatial changes, it is possible to create more quality public spaces, enriching the quality of life for both future apartment owners and the center area residents," Lippus said.

The planned area, covering 2.03 hectares, is located between Paldiski maantee and Rannamõisa tee. The detailed plan is requested by Aktiaselts Belmot Estonia, the owner of the land.

The plan transforms Paldiski maantee 108 into residential and commercial lands and grants building rights for 1 to 22-story residential buildings with retail space.

Additionally, a strategic environmental evaluation will be undertaken because high-rise construction significantly impacts the neighborhood.

Commercial and service spaces will make up at least half of a building's area to serve local residents.

Preserving tall vegetation and creating a green buffer around Rannamõisa tee 1 land are also necessary. In addition to a playground, a public park should have a leisure or relaxation area for different age groups.

An essential part of the plan includes designing bicycle and pedestrian paths with landscaping.

Pedestrian tunnels and bridges will be considered for crossing the intersection, and the paths must be connected to surrounding developments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!