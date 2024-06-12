Network issues plague SMS warning notification system

News
Phone.
Phone. Source: Bryan Santos / Pixabay
News

Mobile phone settings and different coverage areas are affecting the reliability of the location-based SMS emergency notification system, which has been in use in Estonia for almost 18 months.

The purpose of the system is to warn people in the vicinity of an emergency or hazard. An SMS text message is sent to their phone. Recent examples include the crash on Tallinn Ring Road and the oil storage tank fire in North Tallinn.

However, the system does not seem to work equally with all phones. In some cases, not even all phones in the same room.

Janek Murakas, crisis manager at the Emergency Response Center (Häirekeskus), said there could be several reasons for this.

"There are a lot of different reasons for this, perhaps one of them is related to mobile masts – we have had examples where people have contacted us and when we have investigated further, we have found that the mobile phones of people in the same apartment are connected to different masts, for example, and one mast is in the threat area, the other mask is just outside the threat area. Another possibility, which is even more likely to be the cause, is the mobile devices themselves – the way they are set up, the way they exchange information with the so-called mobile operator – a lot often depends on the devices themselves," Murakas said.

The system was also disrupted during the Uikala fire. Murakas said it is difficult to improve the threat notification system.

"Unfortunately, because it is operator-based and mast-based, that is just the way the system is /.../ It is up to each operator and actually the settings of the phone come into play. Generally, though, the newer the device, the more accurate it is at positioning and the more precise it is. The older the device, the more complicated it is," he said.

Murakas said EE-Alarm is only one way of relaying information about threats.

"Always monitor and check all other information channels. For example, in the case of Uikala, the Rescue Department started much earlier on its X account, but also in fact in the media, that this smoke could be dangerous, the EE-Alarm came later. In this sense, the EE-Alarm is certainly not a substitute for all other information channels, and this has been the case from the beginning," Murakas said.

The EE-Alarm system was completed in January last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

19:25

Greek island opens artist residency named after Estonian writer

18:23

Enigmatic US musician John Maus to perform Tallinn show in November

17:54

Reinsalu expects Isamaa to be asked before admitting Madison to EPP Group

17:25

Network issues plague SMS warning notification system

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

08:20

Jaak Madison: My journey with EKRE drawing to an end

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:31

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo