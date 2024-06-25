Narva Museum's €6 million renovation finally comes to an end

Narva Castle in June 2024.
Narva Castle in June 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
Narva Museum celebrated the end of its eight-year renovation works by fully opening the castle's western courtyard to visitors and adding a new bastion to the exhibition.

The extensive renovation work cost almost €6 million. Four years ago, Narva Museum opened a renovated convent building with a permanent exhibition, and now the main courtyard of the fortress has a new look.

The paths have been repaved with granite tiles, and the castle's towers are conserved and in good condition.

Visitors can now access the museum through the river promenade and an entirely new exhibition has been opened.

'"The half-bastion Kristervall is the only preserved Italian-style half-bastion in Northern Europe from the late 16th century, and that was not previously accessible even to the museum employees. Now it has been preserved, cleaned and it holds a modest, but very cool exhibition, and it is open to everyone," said the Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh Smirnova.

Editor: Merili Nael, Lotta Raidna

