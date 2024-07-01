Electricity over three times more expensive Monday compared to Sunday

On Monday, the average electricity price in the Nord Pool power exchange's Estonian price area is €139.3 per megawatt-hour, which is more than three times higher than the price on Sunday.

On Monday, the average exchange price in Estonia is €139.29 per megawatt-hour. The highest prices occur during two evening hours, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. when the price reaches €312 and €337 per megawatt-hour, respectively.

Electricity prices are similarly high in Latvia and Lithuania on Monday, while in Finland, the average price for the day is €32.35 per MW/h.

On Sunday, the price of electricity in Estonia was zero euros per megawatt-hour for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The average price for the day was €41.4 per megawatt-hour.

