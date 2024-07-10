Okapi Gallery opens exhibition at Hiiumaa's border guard cordon

Tallinn's Okapi Gallery opened a temporary exhibition focusing on the relationship between man, power, and nature at the Ojaküla border guard cordon.

"Anti-pastoral" aims to remind people who go to the island to relax that the world has not stopped turning.

"At a time when the world stands daily on the brink of apocalypse, it is human to tire of the constant messages of the end of the world. But it is important to remember what a privilege it is to be free," the introductory text says.

Heleliis Hõim's "Darien A" examines power in the Darien jungle on the border of Panama and Colombia. During her residency in a jungle village on the Caribbean coast, the artist was confronted with a dystopian vision, on the one hand of the local community's fading connection with nature, and on the other of migrants' self-destructive and desperate desire to chase the American dream and the apparent prosperity that comes with it.

The project "On The Edge Fest" focuses on Georgia and Ukraine, taking a closer look at cross-border geopolitical tensions related to neighbors and other social problems: what is it like to live on the border knowing that you are in danger of losing your home?

The exhibition is open until August 29. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

