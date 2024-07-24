Russian drag artist documentary screening at Tartu's Aparaaditehase

Documentary "Queendom" (2023) will be shown in Tartu on Thursday (July 25) and is Aparaaditehas' only open-air cinema screening of the summer.

"Queendom" (2023) tells the story of 21-year-old Jenna, a queer artist from a small town in Russia, who dresses in otherworldly costumes made from junk and tape and protests the government on the streets of Moscow.

She stages radical performances in public that become a new form of art and activism. By doing that, she wants to change people's perception of beauty and queerness and bring attention to the harassment of the LGBTQ+ community.

The performances – often dark, strange, evocative, and queer at their core – are a manifestation of Jenna's subconscious. But they come at a price.

The screening is part of the drag-culture project Siinpool sood that takes place in Tartu throughout the year 2024. Its goal is to empower queer arts, amplify the voices of the drag community and demand space and visibility for queer arts in Estonia.

The film starts at 10:30 p.m. and has English subtitles.

The project is part of the main program of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024.

--

