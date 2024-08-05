Estonia looking to cut down on paper receipts

News
Paper receipts.
Paper receipts. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs aims to make the issuance of purchase receipts and invoices more environmentally friendly, which means that by 2025, in most cases, digital receipts will replace paper ones.

The draft bill aims to amend consumer protection laws regulating the issuance of purchase receipts and invoices under long-term contracts, with the goal of reducing the number of unnecessary printed receipts and mailed paper invoices.

Currently, the law requires merchants to issue a receipt if the purchase amount exceeds €20. Under the proposed changes, this requirement would be eliminated.

According to the ministry, this will have a positive impact on the environment: the broader aim of the draft is to reduce merchants' environmental footprint and to encourage consumers to forgo paper receipts and invoices.

The ministry has also considered the needs and preferences of consumers who require greater protection, primarily older individuals, who may still wish to receive paper receipts and/or monthly paper invoices even after the changes take effect.

The explanatory memorandum of the draft bill notes that the regulations on receipts and paper invoices were last amended in 2015, and there is now a need for further changes.

"With technological advancements, consumer behavior is changing, and many merchants are also considering their environmental footprint. Additionally, the development of information society has enabled merchants to issue invoices in ways that were not available or widely used in 2015. For instance, invoices can now be sent as SMS notifications to consumers' mobile phones, or receipts can be stored in a specific merchant's mobile app," the authors of the draft wrote.

The current law will be amended to require merchants to issue a paper receipt only if the consumer pays in cash and does not use a loyalty card, or if they use a loyalty card that does not allow the consumer's purchase history to be retained for two years.

Furthermore, the obligation to issue a receipt will remain if the consumer requests a paper receipt at the time of purchase. Therefore, while the changes mean merchants will no longer be required to issue a receipt by default, consumers will still be able to request a paper receipt at the time of purchase, and merchants must provide it either in paper form or digitally with the consumer's consent.

If adopted, the changes would take effect on July 1 of next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Mari-Liis Jakobson: On the usefulness of grandparent's pay

17:23

'The Little Prince' Broadway show coming to Tallinn this fall

16:59

Rapid mental health counseling providing vital relief for young folks

16:32

Committee chair: Planned new telecoms fee may not reach consumers

16:21

Olaf Mertelsmann: Soviet national policy continues to impact Ukraine

15:54

Growing Middle East tensions, Asia heatwaves behind natural gas price hike

15:47

Martti Kebbinau: Cybersecurity awareness still poor in Estonia

15:03

Estonia's annual love film festival Tartuff kicks off in Tartu

14:50

Eesti 200's Peeter Tali to head Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee

14:17

Minister: Rare habitats need protection even if no specimens currently present

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

03.08

No quick solutions to the Põhja-Tallinn 'stink'

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

09:19

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

04.08

Pärnu eateries report changing consumer behavior

08:26

Third of those passing through Narva border crossing from abroad

04.08

Setos elect new king

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo