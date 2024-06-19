Estonian Film Archive digitizing project reaches halfway point

News
Film reel on the conservator's rewinding table. Nõukogude Eesti nr 19, EFA.203.f.999, 1957. a.
Film reel on the conservator's rewinding table. Nõukogude Eesti nr 19, EFA.203.f.999, 1957. a. Source: Kadi Sikka / Rahvusarhiiv
News

The digitized film archive project that started six years ago has already digitalized 245 hours of film legacy. The project is now halfway through.

Aap Tepper, the section leader of the film archives digitalization in the National Archives of Estonia, explained on "Terevisioon" on Tuesday that the biggest part of the digitization started in 2018. By the end of 2023, th team had managed to digitalize 245 hours worth of film materials, 142 of which make up for cinema views, 70 documentaries, and around 31 hours of feature films.

The most time-consuming part is preparing old materials and preserving them. "Digitization is fast, but the post-digitization processes are time-consuming. You can digitize in various ways, but we want to digitize so that the photo is sustainable and will live on for decades," Tepper noted.

At the "Terevisioon" studio, they showed clips of two films. The first one "Nõukogude Eesti nr 4" (1950) gave an insight into how they made movies at the time. The second, "Nõukogude Eesti nr 13" (1970), speaks about the construction of the Viru Hotel.

"On one side, we see the creation of a new structure, but in the background, we are shown a changing picture of the city. Although the panoramic views are thematical, we cannot get over or around that we are shown the everyday life, the changing picture of the city, and Estonian life," Tepper commented about the importance of cinema panoramic views.

In addition to the films, the National Archives of Estonia also deals with photo and sound archives. Tepper brought a glass negative into the studio to talk about the vast Jaan Riet glass negative collection that has reached the film archives and can now be properly explored.

"He was active in Viljandi from the beginning to the middle of the 20th century. The almost 70,000 frames are a very interesting sample from the life of one town over half a century. We have an insight into people's everyday life, the city picture, portraits of people who are interesting to look at from the future to the past," she explained, adding Riet once photographed artist Konrad Mägi and conductor Miina Härma.

"Although photography has changed over the past hundred years, what is photographed has not changed a lot," Tepper admitted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Paide Linnameeskond to face Welsh side Bala Town in Conference League

17:55

Gallery: Explore Tallinn Zoo's new Tiger Valley

17:31

Taiwan funding Estonian-built foster house in Ukraine

17:26

Forecast: Rain expected around Midsummer Eve

17:11

Gallery: President bestows higher military ranks on five senior officers

16:26

ERR in the USA: Yale University plans to expand Baltic Studies program

15:55

Riigikogu passes supplementary budget

15:50

Gallery: Rowing trip highlights Sooma's dugout boat culture

15:20

Estonian Film Archive digitizing project reaches halfway point

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

08:15

Tallinn city center roadworks hit nearby companies

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo