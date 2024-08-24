Clearer and warmer weather forecast for the weekend and into new week

After showers Friday evening, Saturday in Estonia will be clearer and drier, to continue Sunday, when temperatures can be up to 28 degrees in a last gasp of summer.

A low-pressure trough from Scandinavia will pass over Estonia towards Finland through Saturday, with the rain dissipating as it passes.

This system will be replaced by a high-pressure ridge extending from Poland to the south, which will bring clear skies, lighter breezes, and mostly dry conditions, over the next few days.

Friday night into Saturday early morning was damp, with southerly winds and temperatures in the mid- to late-teens, Celsius.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Saturday, August 24, 2024. Source: ERR

However the day has dawned to clearer conditions as the breezes dissipate the cloud, particularly in the center and on the shores of Peipsi järv. Ambient morning temperatures are up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Saturday, August 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Day time will bring mostly part-cloudy or clear skies with little to no precipitation. Southwesterlies will continue to blow at 5 to 13 meters per second, with gusts up to 18 meters per second on the costs, and daytime temperatures will be 20-23 degrees on the mainland, slightly cooler on Saaremaa.

Evening weather in Estonia, August 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Come the evening and skies will be almost entirely clear, with temperatures 16-19 degrees, and the breezes will remain, though die down slightly.

Saturday night will be chillier – 11 degrees on average.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Source: ERR

The nicest weather of the week will be seen on its last day, Sunday, when temperatures can run up to 28 degrees, and will be 26 degrees on average. The sun will shine, and the only precipitation to be seen will be in western Estonia – where there will be a chance of thunder – and even then only in the evening.

These showers will spread to the east Sunday night, but the first day of the new week is set to be dry in the morning. Nighttime average temperatures of 13 degrees will be followed by an average of 22 degrees Monday daytime.

On Tuesday, temperatures similar to Monday are forecast, though it will be drier. Wednesday night will be slightly cooler, but daytime temperatures will reach up to 24 degrees Celsius, and it is set to remain dry and largely clear then too.

--

