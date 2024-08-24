Clearer and warmer weather forecast for the weekend and into new week

News
Summery sky in Estonia.
Summery sky in Estonia. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Birgit Vaarandi
News

After showers Friday evening, Saturday in Estonia will be clearer and drier, to continue Sunday, when temperatures can be up to 28 degrees in a last gasp of summer.

A low-pressure trough from Scandinavia will pass over Estonia towards Finland through Saturday, with the rain dissipating as it passes.

This system will be replaced by a high-pressure ridge extending from Poland to the south, which will bring clear skies, lighter breezes, and mostly dry conditions, over the next few days.

Friday night into Saturday early morning was damp, with southerly winds and temperatures in the mid- to late-teens, Celsius.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Saturday, August 24, 2024. Source: ERR

However the day has dawned to clearer conditions as the breezes dissipate the cloud, particularly in the center and on the shores of Peipsi järv. Ambient morning temperatures are up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Saturday, August 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Day time will bring mostly part-cloudy or clear skies with little to no precipitation. Southwesterlies will continue to blow at 5 to 13 meters per second, with gusts up to 18 meters per second on the costs, and daytime temperatures will be 20-23 degrees on the mainland, slightly cooler on Saaremaa.

Evening weather in Estonia, August 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Come the evening and skies will be almost entirely clear, with temperatures 16-19 degrees, and the breezes will remain, though die down slightly.

Saturday night will be chillier – 11 degrees on average.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Source: ERR

The nicest weather of the week will be seen on its last day, Sunday, when temperatures can run up to 28 degrees, and will be 26 degrees on average. The sun will shine, and the only precipitation to be seen will be in western Estonia – where there will be a chance of thunder – and even then only in the evening.

These showers will spread to the east Sunday night, but the first day of the new week is set to be dry in the morning. Nighttime average temperatures of 13 degrees will be followed by an average of 22 degrees Monday daytime.

On Tuesday, temperatures similar to Monday are forecast, though it will be drier. Wednesday night will be slightly cooler, but daytime temperatures will reach up to 24 degrees Celsius, and it is set to remain dry and largely clear then too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:37

Wrestler Lisette Böttker takes U-17 bronze

09:21

Conference looks at experiences of Estonian refugees in World War Two

08:59

Kristin Tattar up to sixth place in disc golf world championship

08:37

Rein Taaramäe up to 43rd place in La Vuelta

08:00

Clearer and warmer weather forecast for the weekend and into new week

23.08

Tartu installs 54 new electronic information boards at city bus stops

23.08

Sámi yoiker Wimme Saari to perform with huskies at Nõmbra Light Festival

23.08

Kristin Tattar improves disc golf world championship placing after day two

23.08

Ministry of Finance not fond of idea to charge telecoms regulatory fee

23.08

Estonian film lighting company Digital Sputnik files for bankruptcy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.08

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend

22.08

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

23.08

Tallinn Airport hopes to expand cooperation with airBaltic

23.08

CEO of airBaltic: We need to look at the big picture instead of losses

23.08

EDF Lt Col: Russia has chosen to ignore scale of Ukraine's Kursk incursion

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo