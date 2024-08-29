Businesses find safety regulations a source of red tape and a waste of time

News
Safety warnings at a construction site.
Safety warnings at a construction site. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Labor Inspectorate has, over the years, tightened safety requirements for companies, which many entrepreneurs believe has made procedures bureaucratic and overly time-consuming.

To ensure occupational health and safety, all companies are subject to the same requirements, regardless of the number of employees or the level of risk. This means that both organizations where employees work from home on computers and those engaged in heavy physical labor must complete the same type of risk analysis.

"It's unrealistic to expect that by producing millions of documents, we can prevent situations where someone in an office pokes their eye with a sheet of paper, injures themselves with office scissors or accidentally traps their finger in a drawer because they closed it a bit too quickly – unfortunately, that's not how it works," said Ille Nakurt-Murumaa, president of the Estonian Small Business Association (EVEA) and head of Tondihobu OÜ.

Nakurt-Murumaa, who also works as a lawyer and occupational environment consultant, added that uniform regulations only produce bureaucracy. Many other business leaders, who declined to speak on camera, share this view. However, Kaire Saarep, director general of the Labor Inspectorate, disagrees.

"When we look at office environments, yes, there are physically fewer risks, but nonetheless, according to Health Insurance Fund data, burnout has increased fivefold over the past five years. This is money that the state and the employer themselves have to pay," Saarep said.

Every organization with at least one employee on a work contract must conduct a workplace risk assessment. Nakurt-Murumaa is the only employee in her company, but this does not exempt her from the mandatory stickers indicating who is responsible for workplace safety and who provides first aid.

"In other words, I should put a sticker on the wall with my name and phone number so that if I need help, I know to call myself," she remarked.

In contrast, large organizations, including the industrial company ABB, have a very different experience.

"We have more than a hundred risk assessments in our company, and each one takes a lot of time. It also depends on our safety culture, as we need to understand what work is actually being done and how it's being done. This leads to better risk assessments. We spend a lot of time on this, but I would also say that the results are much better," said Kaspar Kreek, ABB's head of occupational safety.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:24

Government Office to hire two digital defense experts over AI concerns

14:11

Isamaa not planning to protest SDE's choice for new Lasnamäe elder

13:57

Breeder forced to pay €10,000 to new owner of sick puppy

13:16

Estonia's Susannah Kaul finishes fifteenth in 50m freestyle at Paralympics

13:01

One of last of Estonia's Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

12:48

Martin Laas wins Hainan cycle tour stage two

12:15

Businesses find safety regulations a source of red tape and a waste of time

11:39

Statistics: Estonia's retail trade volume down 2 percent in July

11:29

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches quarter finals of Challenger 75 in China

11:10

Rein Taaramäe down to 42nd after La Vuelta stage 11

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

07:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:07

Russia shuns Estonia's offer to jointly map riverbed border Updated

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

28.08

Feature: The Australian musician who's crazy in love with Estonia

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

28.08

Analyst: Estonian government bonds a savings rather than investment product

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo