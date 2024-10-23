Kaire Saarep: Occupational accidents largely avoidable

We don't think about horrifying events every day. It's easier that way. Headlines in the news often remain too superficial – a man died, someone fell into a grain dryer, was crushed by a tractor or was buried alive in a trench collapse. These news items don't create an emotional connection or the feeling that something like this could happen to us or our loved ones. And it won't. Until it does. And then it's too late.

Behavioral patterns begin to form in people quite early. Children's sense of right and wrong, and their worldview, are shaped by their parents' actions. For example, a father might put on safety glasses when his wife arrives while trimming the lawn, but as soon as she leaves, he tosses them aside, perhaps even making a sarcastic comment about skill in the job. The child learns from this that wearing safety glasses isn't about the task at hand but about how skilled you are as a worker.

Inspectors see the same thing daily – helmets, safety harnesses and protective glasses aren't seen as necessary by the "skilled" worker. Likewise, safety guards on saws are often viewed as cumbersome, only to be put on "for the inspector's sake."

We wouldn't need to talk about safety equipment and machine safety if the numbers didn't tell a different story. For example, there are 700 hand-related accidents every year. This doesn't include minor cuts from paper but rather incidents such as hands being severed by a table saw, fingertips sliced off while trying to fix a jammed machine or fingers amputated after being caught in gearbox belts. The accidents that our workplace accident investigators see day in and day out are quite gruesome, but for the most part, they are preventable.

Both toe amputations from mowing the lawn and fatal accidents – where someone is crushed, trapped or falls – are preventable. Prevention often only requires following those "bothersome" guidelines: it's not wise to quickly remove something from a running machine; instead, you need to stop the machine first. Safety information on stickers must be followed and danger zones are designated for a reason, with clear boundaries and different rules in place.

One particularly tragic example that comes to mind is one of Sweden's worst workplace accidents in recent history. At the end of 2023, a construction site elevator fell with five men inside, three of whom were employees of an Estonian company. None survived. Two mast sections, which were supposed to hold the elevator in place, were not bolted in. Over time, the instructions for securing, installing and operating machinery have become stricter, and as our inspectors say, safety laws and guidelines are written in blood. Behind every precautionary measure is a tragic story.

The "it won't happen to me" attitude leads to accidents among skilled and experienced workers (most of them men). In the best-case scenario, these accidents may be just a scare, resulting in scrapes, bruises or broken bones. But in the worst cases, workers lose limbs, their ability to work and their source of livelihood.

Each year, around ten people lose their lives while working. Most of them are young fathers, whose children are left waiting for a dad who will never again play ball with them in the evenings or help with their homework. All because of something that could have been prevented.

Each of us can contribute to a safer Estonia by setting a good example at home. For instance, when sawing wood, it's important to not only tell but also show children the importance of safety. "Just this once" is never worth risking your life.

The comment was originally published in the Tööelu magazine.

