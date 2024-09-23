NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

NATO jets intercepted six Russian aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea without transponders or a flight plan at the end of last week, the Latvian Air Force reported.

The Russian jets were identified over the Baltic Sea on September 20-21 and escorted by NATO Eurofighter jets as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, the Latvian Air Force said.

According to the German Air Force, a group of five jets were identified on the afternoon of Sept. 21, consisting of one Sukhoi Su-35 and four Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, the Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday.

By flying its aircraft over the Baltic Sea, Russia wants to show NATO its supposed strength and that it continues to maintain its presence in the region, Col. Viesturs Masulis, the commander of the Air Force of the Latvian National Armed Forces, told national broadcaster LSM.

It should also be noted that these aircraft were identified in the Baltic Sea region when Russia is conducting large-scale military exercises dubbed "Okean-2024", it added.

NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission patrol the skies of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The mission is currently based in Latvia due to renovation works at Estonia's Ämari Air Base.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!