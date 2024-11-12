Watch live at 11:55 p.m.: Kanama viaduct demolition

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday (November 12) the Transport Administration and Defense Forces will demolish the Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla road. You can watch the action live online

The work will take place immediately after the preparations are finished.

You can watch the live broadcast here.

The road will temporarily be closed during this time, for around 2-3 minutes.

The EDF's Engineer Battalion and NATO allies will participate in the demolition to practice clearing civilian infrastructure.

The Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn ringroad. Source: Madis Mumma/ERR

Cpt. Urmas Tonto of the EDF's Engineer Battalion (pioneeripataljon) 1st infantry brigade, who will carry out the demolition, said this is one of the group's main responsibilities.

In a war scenario, it must stop or hinder the enemy and ensure the movement of Estonia's units.

"The demolition of the Kanama viaduct provides an excellent opportunity to practice the controlled demolition of a real structure and to test the unit's professionalism, enhancing our readiness for wartime tasks. At the same time, it supports the Transport Administration in improving infrastructure at a major and critical traffic junction," Tonto said.

The viaduct has been closed since November 4 and the new road layout should open in summer 2025. The cost of the work is €13.8 million.

--

