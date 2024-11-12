X!

Watch live at 11:55 p.m.: Kanama viaduct demolition

News
Kanama viaduct.
Kanama viaduct. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday (November 12) the Transport Administration and Defense Forces will demolish the Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla road. You can watch the action live online

The work will take place immediately after the preparations are finished.

You can watch the live broadcast here.

The road will temporarily be closed during this time, for around 2-3 minutes.

The EDF's Engineer Battalion and NATO allies will participate in the demolition to practice clearing civilian infrastructure.

The Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn ringroad. Source: Madis Mumma/ERR

Cpt. Urmas Tonto of the EDF's Engineer Battalion (pioneeripataljon) 1st infantry brigade, who will carry out the demolition, said this is one of the group's main responsibilities.

In a war scenario, it must stop or hinder the enemy and ensure the movement of Estonia's units.

"The demolition of the Kanama viaduct provides an excellent opportunity to practice the controlled demolition of a real structure and to test the unit's professionalism, enhancing our readiness for wartime tasks. At the same time, it supports the Transport Administration in improving infrastructure at a major and critical traffic junction," Tonto said.

The viaduct has been closed since November 4 and the new road layout should open in summer 2025. The cost of the work is €13.8 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:12

ERR, Nordecon sign TV House construction contract live on air

11:00

Amid renewables push, Enefit Green's net debt soars, cashflow falls

10:10

Tallinn's Peterburi tee construction procurement still unannounced

09:49

German researchers in Estonia: New elections in Germany entail risks

09:42

School catering firm launches campaign to cut food waste

09:05

Estonian exports forecast to see slow but steady growth

08:52

Watch live at 11:55 p.m.: Kanama viaduct demolition

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

08:10

Ida-Viru leaders fear job, revenue losses to follow oil shale phase-out plan

07:55

BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

11.11

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

11.11

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

11.11

Estonian government secretly commits to ending oil shale use by 2040

11.11

Michal: Estonia has no plans to stop using oil shale

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo