Estonian justice minister on Gaetz: Constitutions guard against worst foolishness

No matter how unpleasant someone may be or whose justice minister they end up, that country's constitution will protect its citizens from the worst, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent attorney general pick.

This Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as his candidate for the next U.S. attorney general.

Gaetz is a controversial politician. According to the Associated Press, he was once embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation led by the same Justice Department he has now been tapped to lead.

He had also been under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee over allegations including sexual misconduct – a probe effectively ended Wednesday by Gaetz' resignation from Congress.

At Thursday's government press conference at Stenbock House, a journalist asked Pakosta for her opinion on Gaetz, given that she will likely need to interact with him in the future.

"I believe this cooperation is important," the Estonian justice minister replied. "I'd also emphasize that no matter how unpleasant a person might be who ends up as the justice minister of any country, again, it's that same constitution that protects its citizens from the worst foolishness. That's why these constitutions really are genuinely important."

ERR reporter Madis Hindre then asked Pakosta whether her answer meant that she finds Gaetz to be an unpleasant person.

"No, that remark certainly wasn't in reference to a specific person," she responded.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) then intervened, emphasizing that it isn't customary to comment on other countries' personnel choices.

"The Anglo-American legal system is different – first of all, just a friendly reminder," Michal noted. "And as a lawyer, not as a good person. And second, it's generally not our place to comment on other countries' personnel choices. Countries hold free elections. The elections in the U.S. are over. We congratulate the election winner, and we have excellent cooperation with both the Republicans and America. Throughout various eras, Republicans have also been great allies to Estonia in securing our defense and freedom."

"I'd like to further emphasize on my part that regarding the U.S., my statement meant that I'm sure this cooperation will be very good."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!