X!

Foreign minister: Russia is a global threat

News
Margus Tsahkna and David Lammy.
Margus Tsahkna and David Lammy. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) stressed that Russia is a global threat, not just a regional problem, during a visit to London.

Tsahkna met with his counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, and Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty.

The minister said Estonia and the United Kingdom were connected by "a long history and close defense cooperation", referencing the British-led NATO battlegroup at Tapa and the 10-member Joint Expeditionary Force which is active in the Baltic Sea.

The results of the U.S. election and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine were also raised.

Tsahkna said that by bringing North Korea into the war, President Vladimir Putin has directly made Russia's aggression against Ukraine global.

"Russia's war is not a regional threat, it is a global threat, and it is with global partners we must stand up to the aggressor," Tsahkna said.

He added that Ukraine has presented a ten-point peace plan and a victory plan, which should serve as the roadmap to a just peace for the international community.

Tsahkna said he did not doubt that close cooperation with the United States would continue during President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

The minister also gave a lecture at King's College, sharing Estonia's perspective on Russia's aggression.

He emphasized that Putin had not changed his objectives and grey areas only spur Putin on to continue his aggression.

"Every Estonian can share a story about what an occupation truly means. This is why we are doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again and that international law and norms are respected," he said.

In the evening, Tsahkna attended the formal dinner of the Magnitsky Human Rights Awards.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live AT 7 P.M.

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:20

Watch Live at 4 p.m.: Estonia v Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League on Saturday Updated

14:57

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

14:12

Foreign minister: Russia is a global threat

12:40

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri laid to rest

12:26

Estonian resident jailed for attempting to export dual-use gear to Russia

11:43

Gallery: President Alar Karis explores Tallinn Airport for Curiosity Day

10:32

EU commissioner not returning to work in Estonia after term ends

09:54

Tallinn Airport fee rises to affect domestic travel

09:26

Estonian Refugee Council to light 1,000 candles for Ukraine on Freedom Square

08:55

Analyst: Companies avoiding layoffs despite poor economy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:46

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

14.11

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

15.11

Crime in Estonia rises 4% on year, fraud up 25%

15.11

Prime minister: Estonian patriots should become Estonian citizens

15.11

Photos: Tallinn removes sea of traffic signs from Kaarli puiestee

15.11

Watch Junior Eurovision live on ERR this Saturday

15.11

Car prices can vary by thousands of euros between Estonia, other countries

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo