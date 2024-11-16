Foreign minister: Russia is a global threat

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) stressed that Russia is a global threat, not just a regional problem, during a visit to London.

Tsahkna met with his counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, and Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty.

The minister said Estonia and the United Kingdom were connected by "a long history and close defense cooperation", referencing the British-led NATO battlegroup at Tapa and the 10-member Joint Expeditionary Force which is active in the Baltic Sea.

The results of the U.S. election and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine were also raised.

Tsahkna said that by bringing North Korea into the war, President Vladimir Putin has directly made Russia's aggression against Ukraine global.

"Russia's war is not a regional threat, it is a global threat, and it is with global partners we must stand up to the aggressor," Tsahkna said.

I had a good & frank meeting with @DavidLammy in #London



We discussed the global security situation & #DPRK forces fighting alongside Russian soldiers against #Ukraine.



We also talked about using Russia's frozen assets for & the upcoming #JEFTallinn meeting. pic.twitter.com/12W5YHu42c — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 14, 2024

He added that Ukraine has presented a ten-point peace plan and a victory plan, which should serve as the roadmap to a just peace for the international community.

Tsahkna said he did not doubt that close cooperation with the United States would continue during President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

The minister also gave a lecture at King's College, sharing Estonia's perspective on Russia's aggression.

He emphasized that Putin had not changed his objectives and grey areas only spur Putin on to continue his aggression.

"Every Estonian can share a story about what an occupation truly means. This is why we are doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again and that international law and norms are respected," he said.

In the evening, Tsahkna attended the formal dinner of the Magnitsky Human Rights Awards.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!