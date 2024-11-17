Estonian experts: Scholz calling Putin undermining Ukraine's position

According to Estonian security experts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's uncoordinated decision to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is perplexing and undermines Ukraine's position.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has, in the opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, opened a "Pandora's box."

"Such actions may lead to further conversations and calls that result in nothing but words. This is exactly what Putin has always desired. For him, breaking Russia's isolation is of utmost importance," Zelenskyy commented.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) expressed his bewilderment over Scholz's move.

"All such tremors, these uncoordinated steps merely weaken our positions and consequently undermine Ukraine's stance. I do not believe this one call is catastrophic, but it is simply unclear why it was necessary, even though the content of the conversation was appropriate," Tsahkna said.

Security expert Rainer Saks noted that Scholz did not make any proposals during the call that would harm Ukraine, so he does not consider the conversation to be wholly negative. However, it does represent a departure from the norm of recent years, during which Western powers have refrained from direct engagement with Putin due to his lack of willingness to discuss ending the war constructively. Scholz broke this silence for his own reasons, a development viewed with concern by Ukrainians.

"If frequent dialogue with Russia emerges now, it could lead the (incoming U.S. president Donald) Trump team to rush or become more careless with any peace initiatives or processes they may be working on. Should a race develop, Russia would stand to benefit and this is precisely what Ukraine fears most," Saks explained.

Saks believes that Scholz was motivated by Germany's approaching extraordinary elections, noting that the chancellor has little to show for his time in office and faces a challenging political situation.

Chairman of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) similarly considers Scholz's move a domestic political maneuver, though one lacking wisdom and prudence.

"It was not only useless but also harmful. Firstly, it angered Ukraine's most ardent supporters; secondly, it sent a completely wrong signal across the Atlantic to Trump, implying that Europe might be willing to engage in essentially unconditional talks with Putin, rather than taking a firmer stance," Stoicescu said.

Estonian MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) remarked that even if Scholz's intentions were good, the outcome was counterproductive.

"After two years of isolation, Europe has now sent a message to Putin that Western leaders are turning back to him, signaling the end of his isolation. I am certain that Putin's stance on Ukraine remains unchanged. Germany still does not understand the logic of Russian politics – it's that simple," Terras stated.

"A genuine step towards peace would be for Scholz to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles. Only then would Russia start taking Germany seriously. The worst possible next step would be if European leaders now start calling the Kremlin one by one. Even if there is a need to approach Putin, it should be done collectively and forcefully. If there is anything positive to glean from this situation, perhaps it is that, towards the end of his tenure, Scholz may finally understand that Putin cannot be persuaded using Western logic," he added.

Experts believe that Russia currently has no interest in serious negotiations, especially with politicians likely to leave office soon.

--

