X!

Estonian-led military exercise Pikne, snap exercise Okas 24-2 concluded

News
Allied troops during the defense exercise Pikne. December 2024.
Open gallery
10 photos
News

Sunday marked the end of the two-week multinational military exercise Pikne and snap exercise Okas 24-2, which involved nearly 2,000 Estonian and allied troops in Estonia and on the Gulf of Finland.

"Exercise Pikne was one of the many exercises led by the Estonian Division during which we were able to practice elements of our actual war plan," said exercise director Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division, according to a press release.

"The exercise sent a clear signal that we are ready to defend our country, and to do so together with our allies," he added.

Pikne focused on allied cooperation on land, in the air and at sea. The exercise involved units from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the volunteer Estonian Defense League (EDL) together with allied units from France, the U.K., the U.S. and Latvia.

Pikne was conducted from December 2-15.

During the first week of the exercise, activities were primarily conducted in Northern and Northeastern Estonia, as well as on the Gulf of Finland.

In this phase, NATO practiced rapid deployment of its troops to a conflict zone, integrating them into a multinational battlegroup in Estonia, and cooperation in countering threats on land, in the air and at sea.

The second week centered around a live fire exercise in Sirgala Training Area involving units from France, the U.K., Latvia and the EDL.

Flexible snap exercise

The additional snap exercise Okas 24-2 was announced for reservists of the 1st Infantry Brigade's Engineer Battalion from December 3-15, and the Estonian Division's Air Defense Battery from December 3-8.

Air Defense troops trained on procedures for air threats, while engineer units established positions for units conducting defensive operations.

Reserves from the Air Defense Battery were dismissed from the exercise on the morning of December 8.

Reserve troops of the Engineer Battalion were involved in the form of a flexible snap exercise, and thus temporarily released from duty on December 7 with orders to remain in high readiness to return to service when ordered to do so.

The troops from the Engineer Battalion were ordered to return as of December 13, after which they received additional training on tactics and experience from Ukraine, among other things, as well as celebrated the battalion's birthday.

Part of NATO's Brilliant Eagle

Maj. Gen. Sirel explained that it was vital to link the exercise Pikne with the snap exercise Okas 24-2.

"In the case of escalation of tensions in the region, allies are ready to immediately send their units to Estonia," he highlighted. "While the allies are already operating in areas close to the border, we are able to mobilize our own troops, and this is what the exercise clearly demonstrated."

The multinational military exercise Pikne ("Lightning") was part of the NATO Vigilance Activity Brilliant Eagle, focusing on allied rapid deployability and interoperability in the Baltic Sea region.

During the exercise, supplementary allied units were rapidly deployed to Estonia via land, sea and air to support and train together with the NATO multinational battlegroup and the EDF in a simulated war situation.

Click here for more photos from the exercise Pikne and snap exercise Okas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:03

Slippery road conditions expected as wintry weather continues into Monday

16:43

Estonian-led military exercise Pikne, snap exercise Okas 24-2 concluded

15:57

Children's home youth raise money at annual Tallinn Christmas fair

15:01

New indoor football arena opened in Kuressaare

14:04

Winter Folk Dance Day brings record number of dancers together in Tartu

12:59

Hiring Santa much more expensive in cities than rural areas

11:48

Electricity prices hit two-month high this week

10:53

Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

09:59

Estonia to see wet, snowy and windy weather Sunday

14.12

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

14.12

Employers to gain flexibility to cover employee health costs from 2025

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

14.12

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

14.12

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

10:53

Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

14.12

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo