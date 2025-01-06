November's industrial production unchanged year on year

In November 2024, the total production of industrial enterprises at constant prices was almost the same as in November 2023, falling by 0.1 percent, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Among the three industrial sectors, output increased by 1.5 percent in manufacturing but decreased by 2.3 percent in mining and by 15.3 percent in electricity production.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said in November, the volume of industrial production increased in more than half of the manufacturing activities.

"Looking at the larger industries, output increased in the manufacture of food products (7.8 percent), fabricated metal products (5.8 percent) and electrical equipment (20%) and, to a smaller degree, also in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (0.9%)," noted Bunder.

She added that, among the major industries, there was a decrease in output in the manufacture of wood (3.4 percent) and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (21.2 percent).

In November 2024, 68.4 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with November 2023, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 0.8 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 7 percent, while export sales grew by 5.3 percent.

In November compared with October, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 2.8 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2.7 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) decreased by 8.6 percent and the production of heat by 9 percent in November.

