Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers ready to step up support for Moldova

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers said they will work with the European Commission and other key partners to be ready to step up international assistance to Moldova in light of Gazprom's decision to cease gas supplies to Moldova.

Gazprom's decision to cease gas supplies to Moldova from January 1 is aimed at undermining political and economic stability in Moldova, the foreign ministers said in their joint statement. "We commend the Moldovan authorities for their measures to ensure stability in gas and electricity supply under these challenging circumstances."

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland affirmed that they will work with the European Commission and other key partners to be ready to step up international assistance to Moldova.

"We remain firmly committed to supporting Moldova in managing the current energy challenges and in advancing the reform of its energy sector," the statement continued.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that what is happening in Moldova now is another telling example of Russia weaponizing the dependence of other countries on gas supplies. "This is why we in Europe must continue our efforts to exit from exporting fossil fuels from Russia," Tsahkna said.

The full statement can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!