AirBaltic boss: No plans to reduce operations at Tallinn Airport

Latvian airline AirBaltic has steadily increased its market share at Tallinn Airport and has no plans to reduce it, CEO Martin Gauss said in an interview with ERR. The company is waiting for a suitable time to list, which could be next year.

Gauss said the announcement of canceled flights on the first working day of the year has been "outrageous" both economically and politically.

He said the financial impact amounts to €1 million, equivalent to just half a day's turnover "in a good week" for AirBaltic.

The number of affected passengers is comparable to a two-day snowstorm-related disruption at Tallinn Airport.

"The Baltic states are not the center of the universe when it is about economic growth. We have a recession, a heavy recession. We are a carrier for all three states, at least we see ourselves as that, which has heavy competition. That heavy competition in an environment where you have an economic recession is not easy. Still, we are growing because we have proved in the last 13 years since I've run this airline that whoever else was setting up a national carrier went bankrupt very fast and spectacularly in both neighboring states. Which means the proven concept is to have one strong airline and many competitors," Gauss said.

Martin Gauss. Source: ERR

The CEO believes discussions about how Estonia would manage if AirBaltic withdrew from the Estonian market are unwarranted.

"Our airline will grow by 16 percent in Estonia this year. If you look out the window, you'll see an AirBaltic plane taking off or landing at Tallinn Airport every hour. These are the world's most modern planes. Soon, we'll be offering internet connectivity on board," Gauss said.

The company will list when the market conditions become more favorable.

"We have always said that going public requires a prepared market. The earliest we could announce an IPO would be in the first half of this year, but it could also happen in the second half of 2025 or even in 2026. I have to manage this company both with and without an IPO. Naturally, we are doing everything we can because the government also wants us to go public," Gauss said.

Regarding Gauss' potential conflict of interest currently under investigation, he maintains that everything is legal. A shareholders' meeting is scheduled for January 21.

Watch the full interview below in English.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!