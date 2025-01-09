Defense minister: Ukraine Defense Contact Group critical for victory

On Thursday, at the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting held in Ramstein, Germany, defense ministers from over 50 countries convened for the final time under the leadership of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"The United States' contribution to aiding Ukraine has been of existential significance – we may never know how many lives it has saved. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has become much more than just a gathering of defense ministers. It brings together over 50 nations and has given rise to several international efforts to support Ukraine. Therefore, it is crucial for the Contact Group to continue its meetings even with the inauguration of a new U.S. administration," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

"All discussions related to supporting Ukraine and strengthening our own defense capabilities point to one conclusion – 2 percent of GDP is no longer sufficient, even as a baseline. At the Hague Summit, we must set more ambitious targets for defense spending. It is very encouraging that we are actively discussing greater contributions among member states," Pevkur added.

Estonia has committed to supporting Ukraine in the coming years with 0.25 percent of its GDP and, alongside Luxembourg, leads the IT Coalition, which has raised €500 million in financial and material aid over the past year.

"Next year, Estonia's contribution to the IT Coalition will double – our €5 million investment will help establish a secure and NATO-compliant ICT infrastructure for Ukraine's armed forces, thereby enhancing their combat capabilities," explained Pevkur.

During the meeting, the Nordic and Baltic defense ministers also convened to discuss regional security issues.

The main goal of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetings is to coordinate cooperation within capability coalitions with allies, as well as to ensure aid reaches Ukraine swiftly and effectively. At the September 2023 UDCG meeting, the IT Coalition was launched, co-led by Estonia and Luxembourg. To date, sixteen countries have joined the IT Coalition.

---

