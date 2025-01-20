Estonian TV series included in Berlinale Festival program for first time

The Estonian-Ukrainian TV series "My Dear Mother" ("Minu kallis ema") has been selected for the Berlinale Series Market Selects program at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. This is the first Estonian TV series to receive such high-level international recognition.

The Berlinale's website says the Series Market Selects Label showcases 12-14 hotly "anticipated" series from across the world "with substantial market potential" and presents them to buyers and distributors in international audiences.

My Dear Mother" is a six-episode Nordic-noir psychological thriller based on real-life events about a young woman named Alina. Her troubled past unfolds before viewers after her mother is found brutally murdered on a beach. But is Alina a cold- blooded manipulator or a lifelong victim of abuse|?

Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute (EFI), said this is a significant achievement, as competition in the global TV series market is more intense than ever.

"The selection of "My Dear Mother" for the Berlinale TV series program Berlinale Series Market Selects is an exceptional milestone for Estonian television. The Berlinale festival is one of the most renowned in the world, and its TV series program has quickly become a platform for showcasing the most engaging stories. For Estonia, this represents both the uniqueness of our stories and international recognition for their creators," she explained.

"The inclusion of "My Dear Mother" in the program brings greater visibility to Estonia's television and film industry and opens doors to new opportunities, whether through international co-productions, a broader audience, or stronger representation of Estonian stories on a global scale. This moment proves that our stories and creations have something special to offer and resonate with audiences not only in Estonia but also worldwide," Sepp added.

The series was made by Elisa Estonia. Toomas Ili, content director for Elisa Estonia, said "My Dear Mother" is Elisa's first international co-production.

"Our partners in bringing these tragic and deeply moving stories to the screen are Zolba Productions from Estonia and FILM.UA from Ukraine. FILM.UA's contribution to the post-production phase is particularly noteworthy, ensuring that the visuals delivered to viewers reflect the depth and complexity of these themes with the highest quality. Berlinale is one of the leading trendsetters on the international film and TV scene. Seeing an Estonian-developed, written, and produced TV series sharing the stage with global leaders fills us with gratitude toward our team and the outstanding actors," he said.

The Estonian premiere of "My Dear Mother" will take place in November at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, after which the series will be available to domestic audiences on Elisa Huub.

The series is directed by Doris Tääker and written by Raoul Suvi. The main cast includes Doris Tislar, Elina Reinold, Indrek Ojari, Saara Pius, and other well-known Estonian actors. The producer is Jevgeni Supin, with script development by Tiina Lokk, Raoul Suvi, and Toomas Ili. FILM.UA Distribution is handling the series' international distribution.

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale will take place from February 13–23, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!