X!

Bailiff puts Kuressaare Resort Hall building up for sale

News
Kuressaare Resort Hall.
Kuressaare Resort Hall. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

A bailiff has put the Kuressaare Resort Hall building (Kuursaal) up for sale with a starting price of €490,000. The building is owned by companies belonging to Vjatšeslav Leedo and Arti Arakas.

Bailiff Rocky Albert listed the resort hall building, located at Lossipark 1 in Kuressaare, for auction on a bailiffs and bankruptcy administrators' auction platform in mid-January. Built in 1889, the building is situated in Kuressaare Castle Park, with a starting price of €490,000 and a deposit requirement of €49,000 for participants.

The building, which spans nearly 1,000 square meters, is owned by Tolli Vara OÜ. Of this, 75 percent belongs to Vjatšeslav Leedo's company, Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus, while 25 percent is owned by Arti Arakas' firm, Greatway.

The auction is being held to satisfy claims secured by Swedbank's mortgages against Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus, amounting to €450,000.

Currently, the building houses a restaurant and guest rooms. According to the auction listing, the rental agreement with the tenant, signed in 2011, is valid until 2037, but it can be terminated under conditions outlined in the Law of Obligations Act.

Kuressaare Resort Hall. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

The listing highlights the tenant's assessment that the building's exterior structures are in a deteriorating condition: parts of the facade cladding are rotten and paint has peeled off, the zinc sheet roof is rusted and leaking, rainwater systems are worn out and some doors and windows need replacement in the near future.

The auction will conclude on February 17.

In December, Pärnu County Court found the former management of Saaremaa Laevakompanii (SLK), including its supervisory board chairman Vjatšeslav Leedo, guilty of causing SLK's insolvency.

Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus AS was accused of using a falsified guarantee document. The court imposed a conditional financial penalty of €250,000, which will not be enforced if the company commits no new intentional crimes during a two-year probationary period.

The court also ordered the confiscation of €4.1 million in criminal proceeds from Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus, to be paid within three months of the ruling becoming final.

Kuressaare Resort Hall. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Previously, Pärnu County Court had confiscated assets acquired through criminal activity and imposed judicial mortgages on Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus' properties in favor of the Estonian state. The December ruling left these decisions unchanged until claims totaling €773,180 are satisfied.

Leedo and Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus' defense attorney, Elmer Muna, stated in December that they would appeal the decision to the circuit court and continue to fight for an acquittal.

On Monday, Pärnu County Court informed ERR that defense attorney Elmer Muna, as well as Jaanus Tehver, who represents Grete Kundratsi (convicted of document forgery), victims' representative Marko Kairjak and defense attorney Oliver Nääs for Lennart Viikmaa, have all filed notices of appeal. The court is currently preparing the reasoned judgment, which will be completed by February 7. Afterward, the parties will have 30 days to submit an appeal to the Tallinn Circuit Court.

Kuressaare Resort Hall. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Experts: NATO would not launch an infrastructure patrol mission over an accident Updated

18:18

Bailiff puts Kuressaare Resort Hall building up for sale

18:18

Estonia sends demining center to Ukraine

17:47

Marko Mihkelson: Russia's Ukraine defeat will save us from World War Three

17:37

Climate minister believes state forest manager could acquire Södra lands

17:04

Health expert: Taking a nap is normal but not universally recommended

16:32

Estonians tackle Ida-Viru County spoil heaps in orienteering race

15:43

TalTech professor: AI chip restrictions on Estonia won't make much difference

15:37

Court acquits Pärnu spa charged with causing a customer's death Updated

15:29

Center: Coalition goes after Riigikogu committee chair after PM criticism Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonian foreign minister: Europe should consider banning TikTok

17.01

EDF colonel: North Korean artillery has reached the front line

19.01

Monday brings 2025 electricity price record

17.01

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn this week

19.01

Estonians send another sauna to Ukraine

08:13

Health Board may probe doctors after 'misinformation' social media post

10:25

Experts: Air ambulance helicopter would be a 'luxury' for Estonia

15:03

EKRE chairman among Donald Trump inauguration guest list invitees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo