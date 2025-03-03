X!

Raimond Kaljulaid: Trump has two invitations to Eastern Europe this summer

Donald Trump.
Donald Trump. Source: SCANPIX/Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire
U.S. President Donald Trump will be invited to Central and Eastern Europe at least twice this summer. First, to the Three Seas Initiative summit in Warsaw and second to a meeting in Vilnius hosted by the Lithuanian President which will bring together the countries on NATO's eastern flank, said Riigikogu MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE).

"It is hoped that Trump will accept at least one of these invitations. It is known that the Baltic prime ministers could have the opportunity to meet Donald Trump in the near future, to present our positions to him," Kaljulaid said on Vikerraadio show "Välistund."

According to Kaljulaid, Estonia's task is to continue its diplomatic work.

"However, there is a certain attitude of panic, which I think stems from lack of awareness or an inability to read the global situation appropriately," Kaljulaid said. Nevertheless, this is something that has to be overcome, the SDE MP added.

Kaljulaid also said that neither Estonia nor its partner countries in the EU should be looking to take any steps toward weakening or suspending transatlantic military cooperation.

"This is not in our interest; we have always defined our interests in the opposite way. What is in our interest is for Europe, the United States and Canada to have strong military, economic and other cooperative ties," Kaljulaid said.

"The idea of diplomacy has always been that even if you get thrown out the door, you go in through the window. If you get thrown out of the window, you go back in the door, and every time you go in politely and try to convince the other side of your point of view," he continued.

"I think it would be a rather unwise decision if we were now to see that the position of the new U.S. administration did not suit us and, as a result, were to lose hope and become discouraged. It is up to us to make diplomatic efforts to convince our American friends of the correctness of our position and world view," Kaljulaid said.

Raag: A major European power could take the lead in NATO

According to Ilmar Raag, a member of Parempoolsed, who is also active in issues related to Ukraine, Estonia and the EU must not completely rule out cooperation with the U.S., as they have not so much demonstrated a friendliness toward Russia as a sense of self-centered pragmatism.

"It is quite understandable that the U.S. wants to get the Ukraine and Russia problem off the table and deal with other issues. They are prepared to make sacrifices, including small nations, to the Russian sphere of influence. This is what we don't like, but they remain pragmatic. A pragmatic attitude now means they are prepared to continue selling their arms to other NATO countries. I believe that will remain the case," Raag said.

"At least at the level of the defense forces, both here and in Ukraine, people are talking to their colleagues in a completely normal way and getting on well with each other. The geopolitical challenges facing the world are still being understood in the same way in the West," Raag said.

"So we will probably have to hold back a bit on any strong pronouncements for a while yet," Raag said.

Raag added that some different smaller alliances were most likely starting to emerge within NATO.

"Now we can see how various European leaders, including the U.K., which is not in the EU, are prepared or even willing to take on this leadership role, because they see it as being in their own interest. Whoever ultimately becomes the overall leader makes no difference, broadly speaking, whether it is the U.K., France or Germany. The important thing, of course, is that one of the big countries takes the lead," Raag said.

---

Editor: Mari Peegel, interviewer Indrek Kiisler

Source: "Välistund," Vikerraadio

