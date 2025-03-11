X!

Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi opens new exhibition in Tartu

News
Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi's miniature model of Barlova, a popular bar in Tartu.
Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi's miniature model of Barlova, a popular bar in Tartu. Source: ERR
News

On Thursday, March 13, a new exhibition by Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi is set to open at the R Gallery in Tartu's Karud ja Pojad store. "The Art of Miniatures: A Journey Through Sense of Place" features realistic models of some of Tartu and Tallinn's most unique locations.

The exhibition features realistic models of locations in Tartu and Tallinn created by Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi, including Barlova, Ümarlaua Baar, Karu Baar, Karlova Kohv, Restaurant Spot, the Tartmus façade, and the HAKI Gallery.

Although the real-life HAKI Gallery is now closed, Bakhshayesh's model brings it back to life as a museum featuring Estonian street artist Edward von Lõngus' exhibition "The Many Faces of President Päts."

Model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi, who moved to Tartu from Iran in 2015, loves his new hometown so much that he started making miniatures of it.

Last year, Bakhshayeshi appeared on ETV's "Ringvaade" show, where he discussed his craft and how he feels about his new home in Estonia.

"I love Tartu. It's the safest place on Earth for me to live. I feel the most comfort here and it feels very much like home. Not even like a second home – it is home," he said.

"The Art of Miniatures: A Journey Through Sense of Place" at R Gallery will be open from March 13 to April 5, 2025.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Reform and Eesti 200 could draw up completely new coalition agreement

19:53

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

19:47

Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi opens new exhibition in Tartu

19:35

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

19:21

Finance minister: Sustainability reporting deadlines postponed by two years

18:53

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

18:43

State institution chiefs: Budget cut proposals awaiting political decisions

18:21

In €90,000 project, Estonia's Green Tiger to host dreaming workshops this May

17:54

Kristen Michal: There is too much bureaucracy in Estonia

17:37

Warm weather in Estonia lures first butterflies out earlier than usual

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

10.03

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

12:32

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

10.03

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

10.03

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

10:24

Eesti 200 head on government overhaul: Some agencies need to be closed

09:57

President Karis formally dismisses SDE ministers from office

14:06

Explainer: Estonia's government reshuffle

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo