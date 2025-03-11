Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi opens new exhibition in Tartu

On Thursday, March 13, a new exhibition by Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi is set to open at the R Gallery in Tartu's Karud ja Pojad store. "The Art of Miniatures: A Journey Through Sense of Place" features realistic models of some of Tartu and Tallinn's most unique locations.

The exhibition features realistic models of locations in Tartu and Tallinn created by Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi, including Barlova, Ümarlaua Baar, Karu Baar, Karlova Kohv, Restaurant Spot, the Tartmus façade, and the HAKI Gallery.

Although the real-life HAKI Gallery is now closed, Bakhshayesh's model brings it back to life as a museum featuring Estonian street artist Edward von Lõngus' exhibition "The Many Faces of President Päts."

Model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi, who moved to Tartu from Iran in 2015, loves his new hometown so much that he started making miniatures of it.

Last year, Bakhshayeshi appeared on ETV's "Ringvaade" show, where he discussed his craft and how he feels about his new home in Estonia.

"I love Tartu. It's the safest place on Earth for me to live. I feel the most comfort here and it feels very much like home. Not even like a second home – it is home," he said.

"The Art of Miniatures: A Journey Through Sense of Place" at R Gallery will be open from March 13 to April 5, 2025.

