Estonian sailors complete prestigious round-the-world regatta

The Larimar.
The Larimar. Source: Eesti Jahtklubide Liit/Facebook
Captain Marek Harjak and his crew aboard the yacht Larimar became the first Estonians to participate in and complete the Oyster World Rally, a prestigious round-the-world regatta.

The event is a rally-style circumnavigation regatta for luxury yachts, specifically Oyster Yachts sailboats. The 16-month journey concluded this week with an emotional finish in Antigua, exactly where the regatta had started in January 2024, according to puri.ee.

Larimar sails under the flag of the Dago Yacht Club and is based in Kärdla. The Estonian flag flew at the yacht's stern across many oceans and exotic destinations.

The sea voyage began in August 2023 from Haven Kakumäe Marina in Tallinn, where the over-17-meter Oyster 565 first sailed to its home harbor in Kärdla to make final preparations and stock up on supplies. On August 10 at 11 a.m., the mooring lines were cast off in Kärdla harbor, and the journey to the world's oceans began.

One of the key stops before the round-the-world regatta was participation in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC), which started on November 19 from Gran Canaria. The regatta ended on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, where Larimar took first place in Group B.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Helen Wright

