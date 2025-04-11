X!

EDF intelligence: Ukrainian forces still present in small area in Kursk

Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann, deputy commander of the EDF's Military Intelligence Center,
Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann, deputy commander of the EDF's Military Intelligence Center, Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Ukrainian Armed Forces remain present in Russia's Kursk Oblast, but only in a small area, Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann, deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Military Intelligence Center, said Friday.

Speaking during a Ministry of Defense press conference on Friday, Kesselmann stated that, in the past week, the Russian Federation's armed forces have averaged 140 attacks on Ukraine a day at the front lines. The vast majority of these are focused on the main offensive direction, which is Donetsk Oblast.

"The Russian Federation has still chosen Donetsk Oblast as the main offensive direction, 69 percent of which remains under the control of the Russian Federation," he said.

The lieutenant colonel added that 31 percent of the oblast still remains under Ukrainian control, including major cities such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

"Regarding Kursk Oblast, our assessment is that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still present in Kursk," he noted. "However, on a very small area of land. An estimated 50 square kilometers remain under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Kesselmann also pointed out that Ukraine isn't interested in, nor able to, pull forces from the Kursk direction or the broader northern Ukrainian front in the near future.

"It's evident that Ukraine is pressuring other directions to the north as well, such as the Belgorod direction," he noted. "In this way, Ukraine is tying up the resources of the Russian forces, which prevents Russia from reinforcing its main offensive direction and opening up a direction."

Speaking about deep battles, Kesselmann said that both sides have continued precision strikes at long range.

"A significant event was the Russian Federation's April 6 missile strike from the Black Sea, from both submarines and frigates," he acknowledged. "The last similar strike was on March 7, when the Russian Federation attacked, among other things, Ukraine's energy infrastructure."

The Military Intelligence Center deputy commander believes Ukraine has been successful in attacking factories producing explosives and fiber optics.

"Ukraine has also carried out impressive operations in deep strikes, attacking an explosives factory around Chapayevsk in Samara Oblast and targeting a fiber optics factory in Saransk," Kesselmann highlighted. "As you've all been following, fiber optics are a vital component for the use of both reconnaissance and strike drones at a tactical level."

The lieutenant colonel had no information regarding ceasefire discussions.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

