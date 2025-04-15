Tallinn approves guidelines for private school funding

Tallinn city government has approved principles for supporting private schools, abolishing the need for private, non-transparent political funding, Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said.

The city will create a system focused on children with special educational needs, and support will be provided to private schools operating under Estonia's national curriculum.

Jašin said at the weekly press conference that the city has agreed on the principles for funding private schools.

"Support for private schools by the previous leadership of the City of Tallinn has, let's be honest, been random, based on the 'roof money' principle," said Jašin. "That system is now being eliminated. This year, not a single private school has received so-called 'roof money' through decisions made in politicians' backrooms."

A system focusing on children with special educational needs attending private schools will be introduced. The city will also begin paying a per-student subsidy for each child with special needs.

Support will be provided to schools with up to 300 students that operate under the Estonian national curriculum.

"Another direction is that all private schools operating under the national curriculum and accredited by the Ministry of Education will start receiving per-student subsidies from the city. The only additional restriction is that we are targeting somewhat smaller private schools. From 300 students upward, we will no longer provide this per-student support," he said.

The deputy mayor stressed that the changes are currently being developed in the form of a regulation.

"As soon as the first supplementary budget reaches the city council, we will also approve it. We will be able to speak in more detail once the regulation reaches the city government session," Jašin said.

"For now, we have discussed the principles in cabinet. We have finally reached an agreement on the principles. Hopefully, private schools will continue to work even more closely with us going forward," he added.

