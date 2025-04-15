X!

Tallinn approves guidelines for private school funding

News
Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), one of Tallinn's deputy mayors.
Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), one of Tallinn's deputy mayors. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn city government has approved principles for supporting private schools, abolishing the need for private, non-transparent political funding, Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said.

The city will create a system focused on children with special educational needs, and support will be provided to private schools operating under Estonia's national curriculum.

Jašin said at the weekly press conference that the city has agreed on the principles for funding private schools.

"Support for private schools by the previous leadership of the City of Tallinn has, let's be honest, been random, based on the 'roof money' principle," said Jašin. "That system is now being eliminated. This year, not a single private school has received so-called 'roof money' through decisions made in politicians' backrooms."

A system focusing on children with special educational needs attending private schools will be introduced. The city will also begin paying a per-student subsidy for each child with special needs.

Support will be provided to schools with up to 300 students that operate under the Estonian national curriculum.

"Another direction is that all private schools operating under the national curriculum and accredited by the Ministry of Education will start receiving per-student subsidies from the city. The only additional restriction is that we are targeting somewhat smaller private schools. From 300 students upward, we will no longer provide this per-student support," he said.

The deputy mayor stressed that the changes are currently being developed in the form of a regulation.

"As soon as the first supplementary budget reaches the city council, we will also approve it. We will be able to speak in more detail once the regulation reaches the city government session," Jašin said.

"For now, we have discussed the principles in cabinet. We have finally reached an agreement on the principles. Hopefully, private schools will continue to work even more closely with us going forward," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Tallinn approves guidelines for private school funding

15:57

From Saksa mah marri to ploom: How German shaped the Estonian language

15:47

Tallinn lays down usage rules for light vehicles and electric mopeds

15:30

Latvia to close Salacgriva bridge to traffic first week of May

14:52

Tallinn's oldest tram fixed up

14:29

Estonian police: 15 victims identified in rape case linked to Tallinn man

14:20

Mait Palts: Teacher qualification and training crisis is here

13:42

TalTech win basketball quarterfinals opener against Keila Coolbet

13:34

UNESCO: Estonia Theater should consider new location, not extension Updated

12:59

Kaja Kallas warns EU candidate countries against attending May 9 in Moscow

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

14.04

Reopening of tram connection to Tallinn Airport delayed to next June

14.04

Tallinn cancels hundreds of drawn-out planning processes

14.04

Estonia drafting deradicalization action plan

14.04

Why is Estonia's public space saturated with prohibitive signs?

08:03

New stage of data exchange between Estonia and Finland to start with deaths

14.04

ISS: Russia targeting young people as older supporters decline Updated

14.04

GPS signal disruption in Estonia persists, not a danger to civil aviation

14:29

Estonian police: 15 victims identified in rape case linked to Tallinn man

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo