Minister urges EU commissioner Kaja Kallas to hold meeting over Ukraine concerns

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has proposed to High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas to convene an extraordinary meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers to discuss impacts on European security arising from Ukraine peace talks.

In a call to Kallas, Tsahkna said: "In recent days, discussions about peace in Ukraine have become increasingly intense. However, the outcome of Russia's aggression directly affects the foundations of European security, and therefore it is high time to officially bring these discussions to the EU table."

The minister tweeted: "The past few days have seen significant discussions on fundamental aspects of European security. It is high time to bring those issues to the official EU table, because "nothing about Europe without Europe. That is why I have suggested to Kaja Kallas to convene the Foreign Affairs Committee."

The past few days have seen significant discussions on fundamental aspects of European security.



It is high time to bring those issues to the official EU table, because "nothing about Europe without Europe".



That's why I've suggested to @kajakallas to convene the #FAC.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/ToHhvj6Pay — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) April 25, 2025

"It would be a chance to reaffirm Europe's commitment to the principles of international law—territorial integrity and sovereignty—and to show we are prepared to step up: On sanctions, frozen assets, enlargement, military assistance and security guarantees," Tsahkna continued.

This meeting would also advance Ukraine's path toward EU membership, he said.

"At the same time, the EU must demonstrate with concrete steps that pressure on Russia will continue. Tightening sanctions and utilizing Russia's frozen state assets are key in this regard," Tsahkna said via a press release.

Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tsahkna's call follows repeated statements by U.S. President Donald Trump that Crimea, occupied illegally by Russia since 2014, would remain Russian territory under any peace deal he brokered.

Planned high-level diplomatic talks in London this week fell through after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio opted not to attend. Meanwhile, Donald Trump called on his social media account for Russia's President Vladimir Putin to stop the bombing, after deadly strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!