Hydrogen filling stations in Tallinn set to be operational by end of summer

Two hydrogen refueling stations in the Lasnamäe district of Tallinn are expected to start operating at the end of summer.

The facilities are being built by fuel retailer Alexela and energy company Utilitas, backed by €5 million in state support, and are also intended as a test bed for hydrogen's future in Estonia as a fuel source.

Around 30 hydrogen-fueled taxis operating under the Bolt brand will be the first customers of the filling stations once online, though, Artur Dianov, head of future fuels at Alexela, said, there are other interested parties as well.

"In the first phase for sure public transport vehicles, specifically the taxi fleet, will be a key customer. We have had and are continuing negotiations with the initial applicants, with partners. It seems there is a strong number of enthusiasts in Estonia who want to drive hydrogen vehicles," Dianov said.

One of the stations will be located in Väo, where hydrogen itself is also produced, while Alexela is installing the other on Peterburi tee at an existing filling station site.

The project is currently in its final stages, and the application for an operating permit has been submitted. The needed permits are expected to be secured by the end of summer.

A hydrogen filling station does not differ much from a conventional outlet, Dianov said.

"We are, for example, integrating the station on Peterburi tee into an existing refueling station. This is very similar to a compressed gas station. What perhaps makes it special is that the hydrogen pumps connect with the vehicles via infrared nozzles, and can 'tell' if a car is full or not. It is kind of an intermediate solution between compressed gas and electric charging," Dianov went on.

Allan Niidu, professor of applied chemistry at Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) Virumaa College, said that pilot projects of this kind are necessary to understand whether hydrogen has a future in Estonia or not.

"We are facing some rather difficult choices. In fact, we do not yet know the future mix of energy carriers. To my mind, the decision to try pilot projects in order to comprehend the real costs is relatively rational. So far, hydrogen has not been widely used under Estonia's conditions. There are a few places where it has been used, albeit on a small scale. And they all face the same concern — they are competing in a global market, and that means they must continue to cut their prices," said Niidu.

Alexela also says it hopes to build hydrogen stations in Pärnu and Tartu in the coming years.

Dianov said: "Our goal is to equip Pärnu and Tartu with hydrogen stations. It's the same there — the stations would be integrated with existing ones, not hidden away in the forest somewhere, but public solutions. Regarding the schedule, I can say that our procurements are open. This is a public process supported by the Environmental Investment Center via the recovery fund. We hope to have the procurements completed by the fall."

When exactly these facilities will be completed is still uncertain.

ERR reported a few months ago on Utilitas' installation of an electrolyzer in Väo. Green hydrogen was already being produced at that site as of last December.

In recent years, the Estonian state has directed several million euros into hydrogen development.

The current hydrogen station project was also supported by the state, to the tune of €5 million.

Hydrogen as a fuel is being used due to its contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

