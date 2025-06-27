EU needs to put pressure on Hungary over Ukraine's accession, says Estonian PM

European Union member states need to put more pressure on Hungary over Ukraine and Moldova's future accession to the bloc, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said after a European Council meeting in Brussels.

The leaders agreed to extend sanctions against Russia on Thursday, including on energy carriers that transport Russia's fossil fuels.

Michal said, hopefully, a formal decision will be taken in a few days.

"Every new sanction depletes the oxygen Russia needs to continue its campaign. I am gratified to see that the package of sanctions includes a number of proposals that were put forward by Estonia. We also need to lower the price cap on oil," he said in a statement.

Pressure on Hungary

Michal said a "strong signal" has been sent about the future enlargement of the European Union and Ukraine and Moldova.

"Apart from Hungary, no one is arguing that Ukraine has done what was asked of it and that we should open negotiations," he said. "We need to put joint pressure on Hungary."

This week, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the results of a "self-styled referendum" on Ukraine's EU accession showed that 95 percent of surveyed citizens were against the move. Approximately 29 percent of the country's eligible electorate took part.

Michal was highly critical of the venture: "Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine was a farce."

The prime minister said opening accession negotiations is "the right thing to do."

"The Ukrainians have been fighting a war against evil for more than three years now and are defending the same values as the EU," he noted.

"They are undoubtedly part of the family to which we all belong. Opening negotiations would send a clear message to the people of Ukraine that they are fighting for the right thing and for a better future."

Securing eastern border benefits the continent

Michal says people have come to understand that securing Europe's eastern border is in the interest of everyone on the continent.

"It is the first line of defence for the EU and NATO as a whole, and should form part of the EU's common defence projects," he remarked. "We should also be pursuing closer cooperation in the fight against Russia's shadow fleet."

The head of government noted that the outcome of the NATO summit means that plans now have to be transformed into actual capabilities.

"We have no time to waste," he added. "Restrictions must not be allowed to hold back defence and industry, and we must give more opportunities to smaller innovative companies."

"Estonia has already started simplifying its national rules, and we need to quickly move forward on the single market," he urged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!