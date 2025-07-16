Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade

Since this April, the emergency services have received 9 calls related to incidences of people falling into, or almost falling into the Emajõgi River in the section immediately behind the Tasku shopping mall. According to the police, measures need to be taken to increase safety in the area.

In an interview with daily new outlet Tartu Postimees, local police officer Kaisa Leisson said that the most recent incident took place on July 4, when a person who fell into the water and only managed to survive thanks to the quick reactions of the people on the river bank.

As has also been the case in previous summers, the main issues in the area this year have been primarily related to the fact that people tend to gather there to drink excessive amounts of alcohol.

The absence of a barrier and the fact that the benches are so close to the water is thus a rather dangerous combination.

"The installation of benches as barriers has not fulfilled its task of making the river bank a safe or pleasant place for recreation", said Leisson. According to the police, it is now necessary to analyze the risks associated with the area and take effective measures.

Tartu Deput Mayor Elo Kiivet has promised work on a solution to improve safety in the area.

---

