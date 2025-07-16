X!

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade

News
Tartu's Emajõgi River.
Tartu's Emajõgi River. Source: ERR
News

Since this April, the emergency services have received 9 calls related to incidences of people falling into, or almost falling into the Emajõgi River in the section immediately behind the Tasku shopping mall. According to the police, measures need to be taken to increase safety in the area.

In an interview with daily new outlet Tartu Postimees, local police officer Kaisa Leisson said that the most recent incident took place on July 4, when a person who fell into the water and only managed to survive thanks to the quick reactions of the people on the river bank.

As has also been the case in previous summers, the main issues in the area this year have been primarily related to the fact that people tend to gather there to drink excessive amounts of alcohol.

The absence of a barrier and the fact that the benches are so close to the water is thus a rather dangerous combination.

"The installation of benches as barriers has not fulfilled its task of making the river bank a safe or pleasant place for recreation", said Leisson. According to the police, it is now necessary to analyze the risks associated with the area and take effective measures.

Tartu Deput Mayor Elo Kiivet has promised work on a solution to improve safety in the area.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Evgeniia Zybina, Michael Cole

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

WRC Rally Estonia 2025 gets underway in Tartu on Thursday

18:49

Internal audit finds no irregularities in Tallinn bench procurement process

18:09

Full program announced for this summer's Tartu Old Town Buzz festival

17:26

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade

16:51

Tallinn city government procuring bike sheds at €56,000 each

16:25

Estonians are silent masters of irony, says folklorist

16:01

Levadia out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

15:36

Tallinn Kaubamaja department store's renovation moves forward

14:58

Tiny fraction of 11,055 money laundering reports in Estonia last year led to investigation

14:15

Estonian FSA chief: Banking confidentiality legislation needs reviewing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

12:00

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

14.07

Estonia to test pocket siren technology in Tallinn, Pärnu and Rakvere on Wednesday

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

15.07

Statistical error skews Estonia's price and economic growth

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

15.07

PPA uncover two case of human trafficking during June operation in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo