Internal audit finds no irregularities in Tallinn bench procurement process

An internal audit by the Tallinn Environment and Public Works Department (KEKO) into the procurement of urban furniture including benches has found no irregularities. A number of shortcomings in the procurement process were identified, however.

A Tallinn audit, which examined procurements for benches and outdoor toilets, revealed that product descriptions in the urban furniture tender were based on items sold by specific companies. The Internal Audit Service then referred the matter to the Central Criminal Police and the CID opened criminal proceedings.

Now, an internal audit by the Tallinn Environment and Public Works Department (KEKO) has revealed that, although there are some issues in relation to the preparation and execution of procurements, no irregularities were identified. the procurement procedure was carried out correctly and no breaches of the legal requirements were evident in the procurement contracts.

The audit did, however, highlight a number of shortcomings. There is no well-established practice in the department of conducting market research prior to procurement. As a result, market participants such as business experts, are not consulted.

"The result is technically inadequate specifications, leading to canceled procurements and wasted resources," the audit states.

Connected to this is the observation that the quality of the preparation of the technical specifications for procurement is inconsistent, as the drafter does not always have the appropriate product engineering skills.

"At the same time, other forms of cooperation or advice that would ensure the technical quality of the technical specifications have not been implemented at the preparatory stage," said Pille Pärnjõe, an internal audit specialist at KEKO.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!