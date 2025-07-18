X!

Coop Pank's profits down 17 percent on year to Q2 2025

News
A Coop Bank branch.
A Coop Bank branch. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Coop Pank earned a net profit of €6.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), a 16 percent fall on the previous quarter and 17 percent down on the year.

The bank earned a net profit of €7.9 million in Q1 2025, a rise of 24 percent on the preceding quarter, though 13 percent less than earned in Q1 2024.

Coop Pank's net income rose by 1 percent compared with the previous quarter, but fell by 5 percent year-on-year, due to the fall in the Euribor rate.

The bank's operating expenses remained at the same level year-on-year, and rose by 6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

According to the bank's unaudited financial results for Q2 2025, the €6.6-million profits were buoyed by business volume growth, the good quality of the loan portfolio, keeping costs under control, and a decrease in financing costs resulting from the interest rate environment and economies of scale.

Heikko Mäe, acting Coop Pank board chair, said the Estonian economy as a whole has not yet gained any new momentum this year, though interest rates are stabilizing and sense of easing headwinds.

Coop Bank's net loan portfolio in Q2 2025 grew by €125 million (a rise of 7 percent), reaching €1.94 billion.

The largest growth came in the business loan portfolio, which rose by €82 million (up 10 percent) during the quarter.

The home loans portfolio grew by €37 million (up by 5 percent).

Compared with Q2 2024, Coop's loan portfolio has grown by €322 million (a rise of 20 percent).

Mäe said: "We can see that both the manufacturing industry and the real estate sector are currently making active investments. Among home loan applicants, there has been a sharp increase in interest particularly in construction loans, and across Estonia, many large-scale repair and renovation works are currently being undertaken in homes, which are financed with home loans."

Coop Pank reported 218,000 clients as of the end of Q2 2025, with the number of clients rising by 22,000 (up by 11 percent) over the year. There were 103,600 clients actively conducting transactions.

The bank had 34,700 shareholders as of the end of Q2 2024.

Most of Estonia's main banks have reported a fall in profit in the second quarter of this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

11:42

Coop Pank's profits down 17 percent on year to Q2 2025

11:16

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade Updated

11:09

Estonia's foreign minister welcomes new EU sanctions package on Russia

10:11

Three of 87 dogs granted interim care in ownership dispute

09:35

Two die in Tartu County ATV accident

08:57

Paide and Kalju through to UEFA Conference League second round qualifiers

08:14

Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

07:44

Ott Tänak third in WRC Rally Estonia opening stage

07:12

Gallery: Estonian reservists fire French CAESAR self-propelled guns for first time Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

17.07

45 teachers lose jobs in Narva after failing to meet language requirements

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo