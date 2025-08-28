St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn to shine brightly thanks to newly-restored roof

Just like in previous years, there has been a lot of activity going on at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn this summer. In mid-June, new beams were erected on the roof's ridge, under which the old copper roof was replaced and necessary work was carried out on the wood below.

"We try to complete one stage [of repairs] every year. The church is large, so there are plenty of problems," said Juhan Kilumets, restorer and art historian at St. Mary's Cathedral, also known as the Dome Church (Toomkirik).

Among other things, the spire and facade of the cathedral tower have now been renovated. Last year, the sheet metal on the roof of the eastern side of the cathedral was also restored. "We were undoubtedly restoring the most beautiful and most likely the oldest sheet metal roof in Estonia, so we left it in place," Kilumets explained.

The sheet metal on the central roof cannot be restored, however, and so it has to be replaced. "It was installed so poorly at the time that it cannot be repaired, we have to admit. It was not an easy realization or decision to make, but that's how it goes," said Kilumets.

A few years ago, the roof of the cathedral's tower, which had previously been restored, was awarded the prize for the world's best tin roof. The current work is being done by the same award-winning tin roofers.

"We try to work on more complex roofs. Simple roofs are not particularly interesting," said tin roofer Aleksandr Jegorov.

"This roof is, of course, simple compared to the tower, but we are still using technology that was used in the past. This work requires a lot of preparation. We are trying to make the new roof similar to the part that was renovated last year. Just so that they are the same. This is the primary principle for the new roof, in comparison to the roof that is already 300 years old," he explained.

According to Kilumets, the new sheet metal roofing should last for hundreds of years. "Copper sheet metal does not have many natural enemies. It remains nice and beautiful."

It is not only the outward-facing part of the roof that has been replenished – so too has the hidden wooden component. For that purpose, wood was brought especially to Tallinn from the island of Vormsi.

"The peculiarity of Vormsi pine is that it grows slowly. It grows slowly and very densely. The density of the wood gives it its strength or rather determines its lifespan and resistance to all kinds of biological attacks," Kilumets explained.

"It is an exclusive product, so to speak. When we work in such unique places as this, it is clear that one thing has to be consistent with another."

In the coming weeks, the beams will be removed from the roof and the work done will be visible to everyone. In the first few weeks, the new copper roof is expected to shine particularly brightly. "Sea salt from the Baltic Sea and, of course, the sun, wind, and rain will quickly take away the beautiful shine, creating a layer that will grow over the centuries, as can be seen on the roof of the altar room, which is 300 years old. I think that in August and September, this beauty will still be shining brightly," said Arho Tuhkru, pastor of the cathedral's congregation.

