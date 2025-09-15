X!

Interior ministers reverses stance on terrorist propaganda criminality issue

News
Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200).
Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Just days after passionately defending penalties for viewing terrorist propaganda, Interior Minister Igor Taro has made a U-turn and announced he will withdraw the draft proposal to amend the Penal Code.

"The criticism showed that this was clearly a raw and ill-considered plan. It was my mistake to go public with it prematurely," Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said on Monday in a social media post.

He explained that producing and distributing terrorist propaganda poses a security threat to people in Estonia as well, but that any measures to limit it must be legally clear and proportionate to freedoms of thought and expression.

"There can be no place for thought police, ideological surveillance or unjustified monitoring in a democratic society and steering in that direction was certainly never my intention," he said.

Just a few days earlier, Taro had passionately defended the draft proposal on social media.

On September 11, he had criticized the very same experts who later voiced concern and wrote that "we should expect constructive proposals and a deeper focus on how to solve the problem from experts — rather than needless media-driven panic." He also linked to an ERR article in which legal scholar Paloma Krõõt Tupay and attorney and law professor Carri Ginter voiced strong criticism of the ministry's proposal.

He also called it "incredible ignorance" toward a growing problem, where authorities cannot intervene until a serious crime has already been committed.

"The intention to draft the bill outlines the problem and one possible solution. It's made public so that we can get early-stage feedback before the draft law is finalized. Instead, I'm seeing rhetoric from interest groups who would be exempt from the regulation anyway," he said at the time.

As recently as Sunday, Taro wrote on social media that the public was being left with the impression that law enforcement agencies need to introduce ideological controls in order to prevent crime.

"Which is completely absurd and underestimates the capabilities of our police and security agencies to handle these issues within the framework of the current legal system."

Taro's proposal also came under criticism from members of his own party, including Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta and Reform Party MP Madis Timpson, who chairs the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee.

"If we start policing thoughts, where does it end? A lot of crime happens when people drink too much alcohol. This feels like a Big Brother bill to me," Timpson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:31

Nearly 9,700 candidates to run in Estonia's October local elections

09:25

Interior ministers reverses stance on terrorist propaganda criminality issue

14.09

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

14.09

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

14.09

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

14.09

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

14.09

Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

14.09

Estonia launches new project to support vocational education reform in Zhytomyr

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

14.09

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

14.09

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

14.09

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

14.09

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

14.09

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo