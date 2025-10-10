X!

Estonia opposed to EU plan to monitor private chats online

News
Peeter Tali.
Peeter Tali. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee on Friday found that Estonia cannot support the EU's so-called chat control initiative due to its unprecedented infringement on privacy.

Peeter Tali, chair of the European Union Affairs Committee (ELAK), said that while fighting and preventing child sexual abuse is obviously necessary online as well, Estonia cannot accept the European Commission's proposal to scan message files indiscriminately before they are sent.

"It is inconceivable that we would begin to systematically restrict our citizens' freedoms and weaken their privacy across the European Union, preemptively and under any pretense, no matter how noble," Tali said.

The ELAK chair added that many countries have expressed criticism of the initiative. Tali welcomed the decision by the Council presidency to pull the draft regulation from the agenda of the October 14 meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council and to effectively pause it. However, he stressed that if the draft were to return to the agenda in its current form, Estonia would vote against it.

The European Commission first proposed the regulation in 2022 to establish rules aimed at preventing and combating child sexual abuse. A compromise acceptable to all member states has yet to be reached — some countries are willing to allow broader infringements on privacy rights, while others, such as Estonia, prioritize protecting those rights.

Estonia supports the regulation's overall goals — protecting children from sexual abuse, preventing the spread of related online content and bringing perpetrators to justice — but it does not support the blanket scanning of user-shared content, such as images, videos or web links. Estonia also argues that if users are denied access to a service for refusing to consent to such scanning, it would constitute a violation of the principle of voluntary consent.

The position presented at the committee meeting was introduced by Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200). The European Union Affairs Committee unanimously endorsed the government's position.

On Thursday, German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD) confirmed that Germany's federal government does not support the EU's plan to monitor private online communications. The positions of populous member states like Germany carry significant weight and could prove decisive.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:28

EU foreign affairs chief to Merkel: We are certainly on the right side of history

17:02

Ivo Visak: Doing nothing is not a strategy

16:55

Chinese master's student shares Estonian grammar adventures online

16:36

Two Harku councilors involved in campaign tent 'scuffle'

16:06

Minister: US Senate passing BSI shows Washington understands Estonia's security

15:36

Expert: Russia will find it harder to advance in Ukraine this fall Updated

15:30

Estonia plans to privatize national postal service

15:13

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday Updated

15:05

Christian Veske: Why people aren't having kids and why it isn't an existential problem

15:00

US Senate approves $350 million Baltic states security assistance package Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.10

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

08.10

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

09.10

Take a look inside Estonia's only Buddhist monastery

15:00

US Senate approves $350 million Baltic states security assistance package Updated

15:13

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday Updated

08.10

Tallinn Airport: Ryanair's flight cancellations are pressure and scare tactics

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

09:12

Good life made Estonian senses vocabulary more Western over past 20 years

09.10

Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

09:49

Estonian man convicted of sexually enticing a minor loses ECHR appeal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo