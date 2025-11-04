X!

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

News
Estonian state-issued ID card listing Estonia as the place of birth.
Estonian state-issued ID card listing Estonia as the place of birth. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia is correcting passports and IDs for citizens born in historic Petseri County to list their birthplace as Estonia, reversing decades of policy listing Russia.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) recently changed its administrative practice to recognize Petseri County births as Estonian in state-issued passports and ID cards.

Among the first to receive updated documents were Vaido and Maia, both born in Petseri County, who had spent decades explaining that Russia was not their country of birth despite what their IDs stated.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200), who helped advocate for the change, said the issue first came to his attention years ago when several Petseri County-born Estonians approached him as a journalist.

"Back then, I could only write about it," he said on social media Sunday. "Now I finally had the chance to actually do something about it."

He thanked the PPA for their understanding and cooperation, which made the change possible.

Petseri County, part of the historical Setomaa region that now spans both sides of the border, was recognized as part of the Republic of Estonia under the 1920 Treaty of Tartu, which ended the Estonian War of Independence.

While the city of Petseri, now known as Pechory, and the territory that made up the county are currently administered as part of Pskov Oblast in Russia, Vaido and Maia are two of many Estonian citizens, including numerous of Seto origin, who were born there.

"The historical injustice has finally been removed from their passports and ID cards," Taro added, calling the moment a "long-awaited" joy for Vaido and Maia.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

