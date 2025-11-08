Live on ERR: Estonia v Norway in World Cup qualifier on November 13

Estonia's head coach Jürgen Henn has announced his squad for the upcoming games against Norway and Cyprus. Both matches can be seen live on ETV2 and via the links in this article.

The Estonian side will be looking to end 2025 on a high as they take on Norway in their final World Cup qualifier on November 13, and then Cyprus in a friendly five days later.

Both games are away from home but football fans can see all the coverage live on ETV2.

Central defender Joonas Tamm (Sepsi OSK) misses out due to injury, while goalkeeper Matvei Igonen (Degerfors IF) is absent for personal reasons. He is replaced in the squad by Nõmme Kalju's Henri Perk.

"Looking at the squad as a whole, we've got the best we could," head coach Henn said at a press conference on Friday. "Several players, especially those who play domestically, had issues at the end of the season, which limited our options. That's understandable, as it's been a long season and the players have been playing with injuries or are on the verge of injury. There were some limitations."

Karel Mustmaa, who made his debut for the senior team against Italy, and 17-year-old Marten-Chris Paalberg, have both made the squad again, while veteran forward Henri Anier was also selected.

"[Anier] is at least in good scoring form, having scored a decent number of goals in relatively few minutes, and that is definitely important for a striker, also in terms of self-confidence," said Henn.

"Since the U-21s are not playing this time round, it's a good opportunity to keep [Mustmaa and Paalberg] around. Also in terms of rhythm, [last time was their] first training camp, and the players may not always be able to show their best there, so they need more time."

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein – SV Werder Bremen

Karl Andre Vallner – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Henri Perk – Nõmme Kalju

Defenders

Karol Mets – FC St. Pauli

Vlasiy Sinyavskiy – Bohemians 1905

Maksim Paskotši– KAA Gent

Märten Kuusk – GKS Katowice

Rasmus Peetson – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Michael Schjønning-Larsen – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Joseph Saliste – Paide Linnameeskond

Erko Jonne Tõugjas – FC Flora Tallinn

Tanel Tammik– FCI Levadia Tallinn

Midfielders

Mattias Käit - FC Thun

Martin Miller – Paide Linnameeskond

Rocco Robert Shein – Fredrikstad FK

Markus Soomets – IK Start

Kevor Palumets – Železiarne Podbrezova

Martin Vetkal – FC Dordrecht

Patrik Kristal – FC Köln

Forwards

Henri Anier – Paide Linnameeskond

Rauno Sappinen – FC Flora Tallinn

Alex Matthias Tamm – Olimpija Ljubljana

Robi Saarma – FK Pardubice

Ioan Yakovlev – Panionios

Karel Mustmaa – PAOK Thessaloniki

Marten-Chris Paalberg – Pärnu JK Vaprus

On Thursday, November 13, Estonia play Norway in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. coverage starts on ETV2 here at 6.50 p.m. Estonian time.

Coverage of the friendly game on Tuesday, November 18 between Estonia and Cyprus begin at 7 p.m. on ETV2 here.

