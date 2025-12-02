Isamaa's Tõnis Lukas elected Tartu City Council chair

Tõnis Lukas of the Isamaa party was elected chair of Tartu's XI City Council Tuesday, with Reform's Raimond Tamm named deputy chair.

Lukas, jointly nominated by the coalition Isamaa and Reform Party, won the chairmanship with 29 of the city council's 49 seats. Toomas Jürgenstein, nominated by the Social Democrats (SDE), received 11 votes in support.

In the vote for city council vice chair, Tamm secured 40 votes, with only one council member voting against him.

Lukas had been Isamaa's mayoral candidate for Estonia's second-largest city.

In late October, incumbent Urmas Klaas (Reform) confirmed he would continue serving as mayor of Tartu.

Isamaa and the Reform Party signed a coalition agreement in Tartu in mid-November.

