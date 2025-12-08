X!

Job vacancies fell by 5.4% on-year in Q3

News
School children in class.
School children in class. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The number of job vacancies was 5.4 percent lower in the third quarter on year – a total of 9,375 – in Estonia's enterprises, institutions, and organisations, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts in the third quarter was 588,494.

The number of vacant posts was the highest in education (2,025) and in wholesale and retail trade (1,264).

The number of occupied posts was in greatest in manufacturing (98,095), followed by wholesale and retail trade (82,918) and education (60,614).

The rate of job vacancies was 1.6 percent in the third quarter of 2025, remaining at the same level year-on-year.

Number of job vacancies, 1st quarter 2021 – 3rd quarter 2025. Source: Statistics Estonia

Eveli Voolens, team lead of social statistics at Statistics Estonia, said the change is mostly due to the changing seasons, but the overall economic situation also plays a role.

"For instance, demand for labour is higher during the summer months due to seasonal work. In all seasons, one major factor influencing the labour market is uncertainty, which may be caused, for example, by rising energy costs or a decline in orders of enterprises. These, in turn, have a very direct impact on the need for enterprises to recruit new employees," she explained.

In the third quarter of 2025, the majority of job vacancies were in Harju county (74.7 percent of all vacant posts).

The largest share of occupied posts was found in Harju county as well (57.3 percent of all occupied posts), followed by Tartu (11.1 percent), Ida-Viru (4,5 percent), and Pärnu (3.9 percent) counties.

"The number of both occupied and vacant posts is usually higher around larger centers, as there are more enterprises, residents, and job opportunities in these regions. It is therefore natural that the labour flows are also higher in such areas," Voolens said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:47

Environment Agency proposes higher wolf hunting quota

12:10

Reili Rand: What kind of Estonia are children born into?

11:39

Estonian National Museum may gain public entity status

11:06

Estonian MFA secretary general: Europe must take care of its own security

10:31

Estonian authors top 2025 year-end book charts

09:57

New Tallinn coalition a testing ground for Riigikogu elections

09:25

New national plan may downgrade 'regional centers' due to declining opportunities

08:55

Job vacancies fell by 5.4% on-year in Q3

08:17

Deputy mayor's company gets €18,000 from soon-to-be-renovated equestrian center

07:46

Experts: Europe must count on changed US security policy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

07.12

Estonian minister rejects rumors Latvia wants to keep Russian gauge on Rail Baltic

05.12

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

07.12

Scrapping passenger ferry state funding could cost 300 jobs, union says

06.12

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

07.12

Border city Valga's new government promises greater cooperation with Latvia

05.12

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo