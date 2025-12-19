Gallery: Section of Ida-Viru County nature trail off limits due to flooding

A section of the popular Selisoo nature trail in Alutaguse National Park, Ida-Viru County is currently underwater making it dangerous to cross.

The section of the trail affected is a boardwalk that runs through Suurlauka, in the middle of the 4-kilometer-long nature trail. The water has risen not only because there has been a significant amount of rain in recent weeks, but also as work carried out in the Selisoo bog has stopped the outflow of water.

In the spring, the Estonian State Forest Management Center (RMK) plans to raise the nature trail at Suurlauka 10 meters above its current level to ensure it remains usable.

Due to the current weather conditions, the RMK advises those who wish to go hiking not only in Selisoo but also on other trails, to check the condition of trails online before setting out.

The latest information about conditions on all of the RMK's trails can be accessed via the official website here.

---

