X!

Gallery: Section of Ida-Viru County nature trail off limits due to flooding

News
Open gallery
17 photos
News

A section of the popular Selisoo nature trail in Alutaguse National Park, Ida-Viru County is currently underwater making it dangerous to cross.

The section of the trail affected is a boardwalk that runs through Suurlauka, in the middle of the 4-kilometer-long nature trail. The water has risen not only because there has been a significant amount of rain in recent weeks, but also as work carried out in the Selisoo bog has stopped the outflow of water.

In the spring, the Estonian State Forest Management Center (RMK) plans to raise the nature trail at Suurlauka 10 meters above its current level to ensure it remains usable.

Due to the current weather conditions, the RMK advises those who wish to go hiking not only in Selisoo but also on other trails, to check the condition of trails online before setting out.

The latest information about conditions on all of the RMK's trails can be accessed via the official website here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Baltic Olympic committees oppose lifting Russian and Belarusian athletes ban

19:53

Sillamäe exhibition showcases work of non-conformist artist Vladimir Lisunov

19:38

Gallery: Section of Ida-Viru County nature trail off limits due to flooding

19:15

Nursipalu expansion dispute sent back to administrative court for reconsideration

18:40

Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

18:03

Former prime minister Juhan Parts to work as adviser to Tallinn mayor

17:24

Estonia bans lottery for under 18-year-olds

16:42

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' coming to Tallinn in 2026

16:09

Tallinn TV Tower to be rebranded as modern media and experience center

15:38

Renewables fee cut won't reduce 2026 electricity bills, say energy-intensive firms

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

18.12

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

18.12

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

18.12

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

18.12

Russian border guard denies illegal crossing in talks with Estonian counterparts

18.12

Genocide scholar: The shadow of the Holocaust leaves us blind to other wars

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

18.12

Sepultura, Godsmack and P.O.D. confirmed for 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival lineup

18.12

International book thieves hone their craft in Estonia and Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo